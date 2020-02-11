Prep report: Clinton boys upset Pleasant Valley

Boys basketball
Clinton 33, Pleasant Valley 29: The River Kings outscored the Spartans 10-6 in the fourth quarter to secure just their second Mississippi Athletic Conference win of the season Tuesday.
Clinton improved to 2-15 on the year, 2-11 in conference.
Pleasant Valley, which was led by Jacob Townsend with 17 points, fell to 9-10 overall and 4-10 in conference.
Girls basketball
Muscatine 49, Bettendorf 45: Zoey Long scored a game-high 27 points and helped Muscatine close out visiting Bettendorf with a strong fourth quarter Tuesday night.
Long shot 3-for-3 from the 3-point line and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter as the Muskies (11-9, 8-7 MAC) outscored the Bulldogs (13-7, 10-5 MAC) 18-10 in the final period.
“My teammates kept on telling me to shoot it,” Long said, “and they found me in good spots. I was just lucky enough to make them.”
Tuesday’s game featured nine ties and seven lead changes. Junior Ashley Fountain led the Bulldogs with 13 points.
Pleasant Valley 54, Clinton 19: Jessi Meyer scored 11 points and Ilah Perez-Johnson added nine as Pleasant Valley improved to 6-9 in the MAC with its win over Clinton on Tuesday.
The Spartans led 25-11 at halftime.
Clinton fell to 1-15 in the MAC.
Davenport Central 79, Davenport West 31: Adriauna Mayfield led four Central players in double figures with 19 points and the Blue Devils cruised to the MAC win Tuesday.
Central (6-9, 9-10) built a 13-point lead after the first quarter and expanded it to 28 points by halftime.
Kaitlyn Powell scored 17 to lead West (2-17, 1-14 MAC).
Sydney George (13), Aniah Smith (12) and Aliiyah Morgan (10) also scored in double figures for Central, which got 10 assists from Acorianna Lard.