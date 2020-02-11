Prep report: Clinton boys upset Pleasant Valley

Boys basketball

Clinton 33, Pleasant Valley 29: The River Kings outscored the Spartans 10-6 in the fourth quarter to secure just their second Mississippi Athletic Conference win of the season Tuesday.

Clinton improved to 2-15 on the year, 2-11 in conference.

Pleasant Valley, which was led by Jacob Townsend with 17 points, fell to 9-10 overall and 4-10 in conference.

Girls basketball

Muscatine 49, Bettendorf 45: Zoey Long scored a game-high 27 points and helped Muscatine close out visiting Bettendorf with a strong fourth quarter Tuesday night.

Long shot 3-for-3 from the 3-point line and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter as the Muskies (11-9, 8-7 MAC) outscored the Bulldogs (13-7, 10-5 MAC) 18-10 in the final period.

“My teammates kept on telling me to shoot it,” Long said, “and they found me in good spots. I was just lucky enough to make them.”

Tuesday’s game featured nine ties and seven lead changes. Junior Ashley Fountain led the Bulldogs with 13 points.