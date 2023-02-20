BOYS BASKETBALL

Burlington 81, Clinton 54: Sophomore Nehemiah Lewis scored 20 points in leading the Burlington Grayhounds to an 81-54 victory over the Clinton River Kings in a Class 4A Substate 4 opener Monday in Burlington.

The Grayhounds built a 20-12 lead after the first quarter and methodically pulled away by outscoring the winless River Kings in each subsequent quarter.

Burlington (16-6) takes a modest two-game win streak into Friday’s meeting with North Scott (16-5) in Eldridge in the substate semifinal.

Burlington has now won four straight over Clinton in the battle of former Mississippi Athletic Conference foes.

Dubuque Wahlert 72, Maquoketa 56: It had been 10 years since Maquoketa matched up with Dubuque Wahlert in boys basketball action and the Cardinals wish it had been longer.

Hosting Wahlert took an early lead and carried that through to the finish in scoring a 72-56 Class 3A Substate 5 first-round contest Monday evening contest in Dubuque.

Senior Seamus Crahan scored a game-high 22 and classmate Duke Faley added 19 to lead the victorious 11-10 Golden Eagles. Jack Walsh was good for 13 for the winners.

Junior captains Ty Hinz and Tye Hardin each scored 16 to lead Maquoketa (13-8). Carter Meyer added 13.

Wahlert, which led 44-29 at halftime, advances to play Davenport Assumption (13-9) in Thursday’s substate semifinal. The Knights beat Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Central DeWitt 72-55 on Monday.