Prep report: Hempstead knocks off Assumption

Dubuque Hempstead 66, Assumption 55: Class 3A fourth-ranked Davenport Assumption's boys basketball team was in position for a season-opening win Monday night, but the Knights couldn't finish it off.

Powered by 27 points apiece from Northern Iowa recruit Michael Duax and guard Jabari Smith, 4A eighth-ranked Hempstead overcame a seven-point deficit in the second half to upend Assumption at Hempstead High School.

After Noah Mack's 3-pointer gave Assumption a 39-32 lead midway through the third quarter, the Knights made only one field goal in the next 10 minutes as the Mustangs went on a 16-2 flurry to seize control of the contest.

A combination of poor shooting and turnovers led to a scoring drought for the Knights.

Senior Emarion Ellis, making his Assumption debut, had a team-high 20 points. Dayne Hodge chipped in 14 points for the Knights.

Four area schools ranked: The first Iowa high school boys basketball poll of the season was released Monday by the Associated Press.

There are four schools from the Quad-Cities in the state rankings — Davenport North (5th/4A), Pleasant Valley (7th/4A), Assumption (4th/3A) and Camanche (3rd/2A).