Prep report: Houston leads North boys to win over Burlington

Boys basketball
Davenport North 73, Burlington 53: Jayden Houston scored 20 points and Davenport North pulled away from Burlington on Tuesday.
North built a 12-point lead through the first quarter and cruised from there to the victory to move to 9-4 on the season.
Quincy Wiseman scored 14 and Sam Wellman 11 to join Houston in double figures.
Brendon Hale scored 10 points to lead Burlington.
Davenport Central 70, Clinton 65: Clinton kept it close but couldn't quite upset Central Tuesday.
The Blue Devils moved to 8-2 in the MAC with the win, in sole possession of second place in the conference. Clinton fell to 1-8 in league play.
Girls basketball
Pleasant Valley 48, Assumption 43: Pleasant Valley used a 20-point fourth quarter to turn a three-point deficit after three into a five-point win over Assumption on Tuesday.
The win lifts Pleasant Valley to 7-9, 4-7 in the MAC. Assumption fell to 10-5, 7-5 in conference.
Regan Denny scored 15 points to pace the Spartans, with Megan Schiltz and Halle Vice each chipping in eight.
Katie Anderson's 11 points and A.J. Schubert's 10 led Assumption.
Davenport Central 52, Clinton 38: Adriauna Mayfield scored 17 points and Davenport Central beat Clinton on Tuesday.
Central held Clinton to four points in the first quarter and remained in control the rest of the way.
Bria Clark added 16 points for Central. Makenzie Cooley led Clinton with 15 points.
Central improved to 6-8, 4-7 in MAC play. Clinton is 1-13, 0-11 in conference.
Muscatine 57, Davenport West 32: Since its loss to top-ranked North Scott dropped the Muscatine girls basketball team to 3-5 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, coach Susan Orvis' squad has been on quite the run.
Especially on the defensive end.
The Muskies (10-7, 7-5 MAC) got their fourth consecutive win at home on Tuesday night with a 57-32 victory over Davenport West. Three of Muscatine’s wins in its four-game run have been by 25 points or more.
The Muskies did it with a balanced attack, with only one player, junior Madi Petersen, scoring in double-figures. Petersen finished with 11 points and added 11 rebounds. Nevaeh Thomas scored 11 to lead West.
Davenport North 66, Burlington 41: Davenport North ran its record to 11-3 with a win over former Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Burlington.
Burlington fell to 2-9.