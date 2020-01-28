Prep report: Houston leads North boys to win over Burlington

Katie Anderson's 11 points and A.J. Schubert's 10 led Assumption.

Davenport Central 52, Clinton 38: Adriauna Mayfield scored 17 points and Davenport Central beat Clinton on Tuesday.

Central held Clinton to four points in the first quarter and remained in control the rest of the way.

Bria Clark added 16 points for Central. Makenzie Cooley led Clinton with 15 points.

Central improved to 6-8, 4-7 in MAC play. Clinton is 1-13, 0-11 in conference.

Muscatine 57, Davenport West 32: Since its loss to top-ranked North Scott dropped the Muscatine girls basketball team to 3-5 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, coach Susan Orvis' squad has been on quite the run.

Especially on the defensive end.

The Muskies (10-7, 7-5 MAC) got their fourth consecutive win at home on Tuesday night with a 57-32 victory over Davenport West. Three of Muscatine’s wins in its four-game run have been by 25 points or more.

The Muskies did it with a balanced attack, with only one player, junior Madi Petersen, scoring in double-figures. Petersen finished with 11 points and added 11 rebounds. Nevaeh Thomas scored 11 to lead West.