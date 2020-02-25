Prep report: Kewanee falls in regional semifinal

Boys basketball

Princeton 60, Kewanee 56: Top-seeded Kewanee was upset Tuesday in its Class 2A regional semifinal showdown with Princeton in Chillicothe.

The loss ends Kewanee's season at 27-5. The Boilermakers had been ranked fifth in 2A.

Fulton 75, Milledgeville 48: The Steamers found their home court very friendly as they rolled to an opening-round win at the 1A Fulton Regional on Tuesday.

Fourth-seeded Fulton advances to play 13th-seeded Stockton in the regional semifinal on Wednesday. Stockton upset Annawan on Tuesday.

Stockton 49: Annawan 35: Stockton's defense locked down Annawan early, holding the Braves to just three points in the first quarter on its way to an opening round upset at the Class 1A Fulton Regional on Tuesday.

Reece Gripp scored 11 to lead sixth-seeded Annawan, which was upset by 13th-seeded Stockton. Julian Samuels added 10 for the Braves.

Peoria Heights 49, Wethersfield 38: Wethersfield scored just three points in the second quarter as Peoria Heights pulled ahead on its way to an upset of the fifth-seeded Geese at the 1A Princeville Regional on Tuesday. Peoria Heights was seeded 10th.