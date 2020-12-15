Prep report: Lancers sweep MAC games at Clinton

Boys basketball
North Scott 39, Clinton 27: Clinton played Class 4A seventh-ranked North Scott to a draw in the opening half Tuesday night, but the Lancers outscored the hosts 26-14 in the second half to take the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at Yourd Gymnasium.
The Lancers moved to 3-0, 2-0 in conference play.
It was North Scott’s 19th straight victory in the MAC series and it now leads 20-2 since 2009.
Dubuque Wahlert 59, Central DeWitt 56: The Sabers dropped a non-conference home contest to Wahlert on Tuesday.
Central DeWitt fell to 2-3 on the season.
Girls basketball
North Scott 61, Clinton 24: North Scott began defense of its Mississippi Athletic Conference title Tuesday with an easy victory over the hosting Clinton River Queens.
It was North Scott’s 20th straight win over Clinton, a string that dates back to December 2010. It was the 38th consecutive victory for the Lancers dating back to the 2018-19 season.
Senior Elle Davis led Clinton with 13 points.
Pleasant Valley 54, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 41: PV relied on some tough defense to move to 4-1 on the young season with a home nonconference victory over 0-2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy. It was the third straight game that PV has held its opponent in check, the 41 being the most points in that stretch.
PV led 19-14 at halftime and created some cushion with an 18-10 third-quarter advantage.
Sophomore Halle Vice led the Spartans with 16 points and junior Addie Kerkhoff added 15. Junior Megan Schiltz led PV with 11 rebounds.
Senior Sophia Barrett led the Cougars with a game-high 20 points.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!