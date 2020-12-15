Prep report: Lancers sweep MAC games at Clinton

Boys basketball

North Scott 39, Clinton 27: Clinton played Class 4A seventh-ranked North Scott to a draw in the opening half Tuesday night, but the Lancers outscored the hosts 26-14 in the second half to take the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at Yourd Gymnasium.

The Lancers moved to 3-0, 2-0 in conference play.

It was North Scott’s 19th straight victory in the MAC series and it now leads 20-2 since 2009.

Dubuque Wahlert 59, Central DeWitt 56: The Sabers dropped a non-conference home contest to Wahlert on Tuesday.

Central DeWitt fell to 2-3 on the season.

Girls basketball

North Scott 61, Clinton 24: North Scott began defense of its Mississippi Athletic Conference title Tuesday with an easy victory over the hosting Clinton River Queens.

It was North Scott’s 20th straight win over Clinton, a string that dates back to December 2010. It was the 38th consecutive victory for the Lancers dating back to the 2018-19 season.

Senior Elle Davis led Clinton with 13 points.