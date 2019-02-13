Girls basketball
Maquoketa 46, Clinton 38: Maquoketa used a 13-7 third quarter to grab a lead and a Class 4A regional-opening win at Yourd Gymnasium. The Cardinals face North Scott on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Megan Gandrup led Clinton with 16 points.
Dyersville Beckman 42, Bellevue 37: Tara Hansel scored 13 points to lead Beckman to an upset of 13th-ranked Bellevue in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal.
Giana Michels scored 14 for Bellevue, which lost four of its last five games after a 16-0 start.
North Linn 71, Northeast 21: North Linn jumped out to a 27-4 first-quarter lead and cruised to a Class 2A regional quarterfinal win.
Wilton 88, Highland 30: Emily Lange scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Beavers to a Class 2A regional quarterfinal win over Highland.
The Beavers dominated the entire game, jumping out to a 35-7 lead after the first quarter.
Wilton plays Mediapolis at Muscatine Friday at 7 p.m.
Calamus-Wheatland 52, Easton Valley 46: After splitting a pair of regular season meetings, Calamus-Wheatland beat Easton Valley to advance to a Class 1A regional semifinal against Bellevue Marquette.
Bellevue Marquette 57, Prince of Peace 29: Bellevue Marquette won its 19th game of the year to advance to a Class 1A regional semifinal.
Geneseo 90, Macomb 44: Maddi Barickman scored 21 points to lead Geneseo to its highest point total of the season in a Class 3A regional semifinal. The Maple Leafs will play Canton on Friday at 7 p.m.
Winnebago 60, Sherrard 23: Sherrard shot just 8-of-51 in the game to fall in a Class 2A sectional semifinal. Carly Whitsell led the Tigers with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Boys basketball
Tipton 80, Durant 65: Tipton cruised to Class 2A district-opening win. The Tigers play Monticello today in a district semifinal.