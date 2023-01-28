Prep report: Moline stomps Rolling Meadows in Illinois Class 4A top-10 showdown

Boys basketball

Moline 72, Rolling Meadows 53: The Class 4A second-ranked Maroons rolled to a triumph over the seventh-ranked Mustangs on Saturday at the Titan Shootout at Glenbard South High School in Chicago.

In the final game of the month, Moline finished with 10 victories to just one setback. It led by five after the opening eight minutes, then found another gear over the final three quarters, leading wire-to-wire.

The Maroons were paced by University of Iowa recruits Brock Harding with 26 points and Owen Freeman registered 25 points.

Moline will look to take full control of the Western Big 6 race next Friday night traveling to 4A eighth-ranked Quincy. The Blue Devils lost to the Maroons by 11 points in the first matchup.

Bowling

Central boys, L-M girls win Lancer Invite: Davenport Central rolled a 3,242 in 16 preliminary games, then won three matches in a row in bracket play to claim the 13-team Lancer Invite in Eldridge on Saturday.

The Blue Devils rolled a 200 or better 11 times in their prelim games to garner the top seed. They swept Bettendorf in the best-of-3 series in the quarterfinals, clipped Davenport North 3-2 in the semis and triumphed over Pleasant Valley 2-0 in the finals.

The Spartans got to the semifinals by sweeping Clinton and Louisa-Muscatine, which took third place overall. Central DeWitt also made the bracket round as the three seed.

L-M's girls bowled a 3,041 in the prelims to be the two seed and took care of business in bracket play as it swept Muscatine, Central DeWitt and Clinton to claim the title. The River Queens upended top-seeded Camanche in the semis, 2-1.

The Storm, who rolled a 3,071 in the prelims, salvaged third with a sweep of the Sabers. The three Davenport public schools — Central, North and West — were seeded in the bracket.

Girls basketball

Alleman 55, Moline 39: The Pioneers played well on both sides of the ball in a 55-39 Western Big 6 Conference home win over Moline on Saturday afternoon.

Clair Hulke scored 22 points and Audrey Erickson chipped in 13 for Alleman (16-12, 6-5 Big 6) in a physical game. The Pioneers led by 17 after three quarters and recorded just nine turnovers.

Moline (5-19, 3-8) was paced by 15 points from Sam Veto while Paige Melton recorded 10.

Galesburg 64, United Township 38: The Silver Streaks entered the Panther Den with a half-game lead in the Big 6 race and maintained it with a 64-38 win over the Panthers.

Kiarra Kilgore paced Galesburg with a game-high 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds. It led by double figures after the first quarter and never looked back, outscoring UTHS by 10 in the third frame.

The Panthers (13-13, 5-6 Big 6) were led by eight points from Ciara Hull while Shawntia Lewis recorded four rebounds and four steals plus three assists.