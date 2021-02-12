Prep report: North knocks off West

Boys basketball
Davenport North 76, Davenport West 60: Once Davenport North took control of Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest against visiting Davenport West, the Wildcats never let go.
The Wildcats scored the final six points of the first half to take a 35-26 lead into the intermission, and the Falcons would get no closer than seven the rest of the way.
“We went on a nice run there, and then we tried to slow it down,” North head coach Marc Polite said.
West’s Romeo Metcalf hit a 3-pointer with 1:25 left in the second quarter that trimmed North’s lead to 29-26. The Falcons then came up with a steal, but North’s Jayden Houston stole the ball back and threw down a two-handed slam. Seconds later, K.J. Lamonte grabbed a rebound and pushed it ahead to Quincy Wiseman for a layup. Finally, big man Nolan Mosier hit a 15-footer just before the halftime buzzer to put the Wildcats up by nine at the break.
Houston finished with 19 points to lead the Wildcats. Mosier drained three timely 3-pointers and added a career-high 15 points.
“He stepped up and made some big shots when we needed them,” Polite said of his sophomore center.
Lamonte scored a career-high 14 points off of the North bench, and Quincy Wiseman had eight.
Jermaine Gardner scored 16 points to lead West (6-6, 5-6 MAC), which has lost four of five. Aldane Barrett added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Metcalf and John Miller both had 10.
North (10-5, 9-5 MAC) won its fourth straight, three of which were this week.
Pleasant Valley 56, Bettendorf 37: Jacob Townsend had 15 points while Ryan Dolphin chipped in 14 as the Class 4A 10th-ranked Spartans beat their rival for the second time this season Friday night.
PV (15-3, 11-3) won for the 14th time in the last 15 games.
Coach Steve Hillman's team had little difficulty in this game as it built an 11-3 lead after the opening quarter and extended the margin to 24-10 at intermission. The advantage swelled to 18 points after three quarters.
Joey Borbeck also was in double figures for PV with a dozen points.
Caden Wilkins led Bettendorf (3-8, 3-8) with seven points.
Central DeWitt 71, Clinton 59: Central DeWitt opened up an 18-point halftime lead and held on to beat Clinton at Yourd Gymnasium.
The Sabers (11-7, 8-4) won for the sixth straight time.
Girls basketball
Muscatine 32, North Scott 31: Muscatine closed the third quarter on an 8-0 run to rally from a seven-point deficit and did enough on the defensive end to upset Class 4A fourth-ranked North Scott on Friday night in Muscatine.
The win moved the Muskies to 8-8 on the season and 8-7 in conference play. It was just North Scott's second loss of the year in 15 games.
Emma Zillig, who had a 3-pointer late in the third quarter to give the Muskies the lead, finished with a team-high eight points. Rylie Moss made a free throw late for the deciding point.
Davenport North 80, Davenport West 38: Kyra Taylor and Bella Sims each had 19 points after three quarters Friday night as Class 5A 13th-ranked North rolled past city rival West at West High.
It was the 10th win in 11 games for the Wildcats, who opens regional play next Saturday.
Central DeWitt 70, Clinton 43: Clinton hung tough with Class 4A fifth-ranked Central DeWitt for a half Friday night, but the Sabers outscored their Clinton County rival 39-19 in the closing two quarters at Yourd Gymnasium.
The Sabers (14-2, 10-2) have won six of seven going into next week's regional tournament.