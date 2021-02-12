Prep report: North knocks off West

Boys basketball

Davenport North 76, Davenport West 60: Once Davenport North took control of Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest against visiting Davenport West, the Wildcats never let go.

The Wildcats scored the final six points of the first half to take a 35-26 lead into the intermission, and the Falcons would get no closer than seven the rest of the way.

“We went on a nice run there, and then we tried to slow it down,” North head coach Marc Polite said.

West’s Romeo Metcalf hit a 3-pointer with 1:25 left in the second quarter that trimmed North’s lead to 29-26. The Falcons then came up with a steal, but North’s Jayden Houston stole the ball back and threw down a two-handed slam. Seconds later, K.J. Lamonte grabbed a rebound and pushed it ahead to Quincy Wiseman for a layup. Finally, big man Nolan Mosier hit a 15-footer just before the halftime buzzer to put the Wildcats up by nine at the break.

Houston finished with 19 points to lead the Wildcats. Mosier drained three timely 3-pointers and added a career-high 15 points.

“He stepped up and made some big shots when we needed them,” Polite said of his sophomore center.