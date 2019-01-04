Boys basketball
Davenport Central 79, Burlington 48: Keshawn Pegues scored 27 points and Davenport Central used a 29-point second quarter to run away from Burlington on Friday.
Emarion Ellis scored 12 points and Niiziar Rogers 11 to join Pegues in double figures.
Central's (9-1, 6-1) second-quarter explosion turned what had been a six-point game after the first quarter into a 20-point halftime advantage.
Girls basketball
Pleasant Valley 56, Clinton 24: The Spartans built a 20-point halftime advantage and were never seriously threatened the rest of the way in picking up a MAC win over Clinton on Friday.
The win keeps Pleasant Valley (11-0, 9-0) unbeaten heading into today's matchup with Geneseo at the IHMVCU Shootout.
Carli Spelhaug scored 17 points to lead Pleasant Valley, which also got 12 points from Mallory Lafever.
Macy Mulholland led Clinton with seven points, and Molly Chapman chipped in six. Clinton fell to 4-6, 3-6.
Davenport Central 51, Burlington 48: Kariana Lohf scored 13 points and the Blue Devils held off a furious Burlington second half comeback to prevail on Friday.
Central (2-8, 2-7) led 29-12 at halftime and still maintained a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter before Burlington (2-9, 1-8) made it close in the final minutes.
Acorianna Lard added eight points for Central.
Muscatine 63, Davenport West 22: Fresh out of the holiday break, Muscatine girls basketball coach Susan Orvis had two goals for her team Friday night.
Get off to a quick start and pick up the tempo.
Sure enough, Muscatine was able to do just that in a road win over Davenport West on Friday. The Muskies (4-8, 4-5 MAC) used a press and a halfcourt trapping defense to jump out to an 18-2 lead in the opening five minutes and never looked back.
“We wanted to get off to a good start so I did appreciate the energy they came out with,” Orvis said of her team. “Obviously it helped to shoot the ball well early, and that was good. Hopefully their confidence continues to grow.”
Sophomore Zoey Long led the Muskies in scoring with 17 points, while Kylee Devore led West (0-11, 0-9) with six points.
