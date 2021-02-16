Prep report: PV holds Muscatine to 13% shooting

Sterling hung tough without two starters, Trevon Jordan and Donovan Jones, who were suspended this week for a violation of team rules.

The Panthers (3-1, 2-1 Western Big 6) raced out to a 20-4 lead in the first 7 minutes of play and stretched a 38-26 halftime lead to 43-26 less than 2 minutes into the second half.

Sterling (2-5, 0-3) got to within 46-43 with 1:07 to go in the third quarter before UT restored order.

De’Vontay Wright poured in a season-high 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting. He was 3 for 7 from long distance.

Makhi Johnson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 14 points while Darius Rogers finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Nathan Ottens tossed in a team-high 19 points for Sterlin.

Moline 59, Quincy 41: Moline built a 15-point halftime lead and rolled to victory, giving coach Sean Taylor his 100th victory in Western Big 6 play.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Brock Harding and Grant Welch gave the Maroons a 15-9 lead with a minute remaining in the first quarter and they continued on from there.