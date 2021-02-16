Prep report: PV holds Muscatine to 13% shooting

Boys basketball
Pleasant Valley 38, Muscatine 20: PV won its fifth straight game and 14th in the past 15 outings to further cement its placed atop the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings.
"That's the type of ball they play," Muscatine head coach John Windham said. "They control the tempo. If they get 50 points, that's 100 points in their book."
Muscatine shot just 13% from the field (6 for 46) while the Spartans shot 42% (13 for 31).
Jacob Townsend led PV (16-3,12-3 MAC) with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, 3-of-3 at the free throw line. Ryan Dolphin, C.J. Ragins and Matt Mickle finished with seven apiece.
Josh Dieckman led the Muskies with six points.
Central 55, Central DeWitt 50: Davenport Central bolted to a 30-21 halftime lead, then held off the Sabers in the second half.
The Blue Devils (4-10, 4-10 MAC) won the for the fourth time in the past seven games following an 0-7 start.
Central DeWitt dropped to 11-9, 8-6 MAC.
UT 63, Sterling 51: United Township built a big third-quarter lead, then withstood a furious rally by the Golden Warriors.
Sterling hung tough without two starters, Trevon Jordan and Donovan Jones, who were suspended this week for a violation of team rules.
The Panthers (3-1, 2-1 Western Big 6) raced out to a 20-4 lead in the first 7 minutes of play and stretched a 38-26 halftime lead to 43-26 less than 2 minutes into the second half.
Sterling (2-5, 0-3) got to within 46-43 with 1:07 to go in the third quarter before UT restored order.
De’Vontay Wright poured in a season-high 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting. He was 3 for 7 from long distance.
Makhi Johnson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 14 points while Darius Rogers finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Nathan Ottens tossed in a team-high 19 points for Sterlin.
Moline 59, Quincy 41: Moline built a 15-point halftime lead and rolled to victory, giving coach Sean Taylor his 100th victory in Western Big 6 play.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Brock Harding and Grant Welch gave the Maroons a 15-9 lead with a minute remaining in the first quarter and they continued on from there.
“Defensively, we were locked in the entire night,” Taylor said. “We played with great pressure and really good tenacity.”
The game started 50 minutes late because of a scheduling snafu.
The officiating crew assigned to work the game was inaccurately notified the game had been canceled. It left Quincy athletic director Scott Douglas scrambling as tip time approached to find suitable replacements.
Girls basketball
Sterling 74, UT 33: Sterling’s Borum sisters combined for 57 points, giving Sterling (2-4, 1-3) its first Western Big 6 victory of the season.
Bree Borum made 16 of her 22 shots in a 36-point effort with her sister Brook adding 21 points with 10 rebounds. Bree made seven straight shots on two occasions and hit 3 of 4 3-pointers in the win.
UT (0-4, 0-3) had 24 turnovers in the loss. Senior Jade Hunter led the Panthers with 14 points and 9 rebounds.
UT, which started three freshmen, lost a returning starter in sophomore Karina Castaneda-Villapando to season-ending injury after she broke her ankle in practice. Senior Abidatou Diasso-Adamou played in the first half for the Panthers but Walker said she may have a tear in her shoulder.
Girls bowling
Bulldogs are fourth: Iowa City rolled a team score of 2,720 to win the Class 3A state qualifier hosted by Iowa City West at Colonial Lanes.
Bettendorf finished four in the six-team field with a score of 2,569.
Jefferson triumphs: Cedar Rapids Jefferson, led by defending state champion Anna Warkel, breezed to an easy victory over five Mississippi Athletic Conference teams at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine.
Warkel rolled a 482 series while junior teammate Emma Hindt added a 480.
Davenport West, led by seventh-place finisher Ashley Thiessen, took second place in the team race, edging Davenport Central by 45 pins. Pleasant Valley was fourth, Muscatine fifth and Davenport North sixth.
Central sophomore Carlie Allen was the top non-Jefferson finisher, placing fourth with a 397 series. Samantha Gold of PV rounded out the top five with as 395.
L-M dominates: Louisa-Muscatine produced the top five individual scores before also running away with the team score in the Baker games as the Falcons rolled in the Class 1A state qualifier at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine.
L-M finished with a team total of 2,994, easily defeating second-place Fairfield (2,386) and third-place Durant (2,293).
“We’ve never had the top five individuals before, in any place we’ve been,” Louisa-Muscatine coach Al Jordan said. “So it was a pretty good day.”
Jersey Lessenger registered the top score by rolling a 472 two-game series. Senior Madisyn Gerdts was second at 436. Hannah Andersen (425), Lily Fisher (408) and Clair Wilson (372) rounded out the top five.
Durant’s Kayley Laham was sixth at 355.
Camanche takes first: Emilee Hall led the way with a two-game series of 465 as Camanche advanced to state by winning its Class 1A state qualifier at Camanche.
Hall had games of 243 and 222 and the Indians had five of the top six finishers to easily defeated second-place Central Dewitt by 448 pins.