Prep report: Ridgewood, Kewanee boys drop regional finals

Boys basketball

United 44, Ridgewood 42: Ridgewood held United to just six points in the fourth quarter but couldn't complete the comeback as United held on to win the Class 1A Wethersfield Regional title.

Ridgewood led 15-10 through the first quarter, but United outscored the Spartans 18-8 in the second quarter to take a five-point lead at intermission, a margin that held through three quarters as well.

United was led by 24 points from senior Cormaic Flynn.

All but six of Ridgewood's points came from the trio of Aaron Gotthardt (14), Lucas Kessinger (12) and Josh Maher (10).

United will take on Augusta Southeastern Wednesday at the Abingdon-Avon Sectional.

Princeton 71, Kewanee 63: Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Hall Regional final was a classic battle that went down to the wire before the third-seeded Princeton Tigers pulled out a 71-63 victory over second-seeded Kewanee, denying the Boilermakers their first regional championship since back-to-back plaques in 2016 and ’17.

Kewanee’s Nico Powe tried to single-handedly lead the Boilers (22-10) into the sectionals as he had 31 points before fouling out and Princeton (21-9) was able to take control and top its Three Rivers Conference East rivals for the first time in three meetings this season and earn a trip to the Mendota Sectional. the tigers will face Farmington, which beat Knoxville for its regional title, on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

This was Princeton’s first regional title since its 2011, which also came in a Hall-hosted gathering.

Kewanee led 31-29 at halftime in a game that was close throughout and still led 54-51 after three quarters. The game was tied at 54 with 5:54 left before the Tigers took control down the stretch after Powe fouled out.

