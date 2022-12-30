Prep Report: Rockridge boys claim two wins, take fifth place in Macomb

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rockridge wins twice in Macomb: The Rockridge Rockets finished the Macomb-Western Holiday Classic with a pair of victories on Friday to secure fifth place in the annual hoops extravaganza at Western Hall.

Coach Andy Saey’s 10-3 club finished strong, outscoring Farmington 14-7 in the fourth quarter to secure a 47-37 victory in the fifth-place game.

Landon Bull scored 17 points to go with nine rebounds to lead the Rockets with Landon Wheatley adding 14 points and Caleb Cunico 10. Rockridge trailed 13-9 after one quarter, but battled back to forge an 18-all tie at halftime and led 33-30 heading into the fourth stanza.

To get to the evening game the Rockets had to scrape out a 45-42 victory over 12-4 West Hancock in the Friday morning sunrise special.

Jase Whiteman, who did not play in the finale later in the day, hit three of four free throws with three seconds remaining. Those charity tosses resulted from a personal foul and technical on West Hancock.

In that game, Bull led the Rockets with 17 points, Whiteman added 15 and TJ Wilson 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sherrard 51, Brimfield 44: Addison Pickens, Kyla Elsbury and Olivia Meskan combined for all but seven points in handling the offensive end of things Friday for the Sherrard High School girls basketball team.

The collective team defense did the rest as the 13-3 Tigers pulled out a 51-44 victory over Brimfield in the State Farm Classic Holiday Tournament small-school girls third-place game at the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington.

Pickens led the Tigers with a game-high 19 points, Elsbury added 15 and Meskan 10. Violet Meskan (4) and Alalynn Elbury (3) were the only other Tigers to score.

The work the group did collectively at the other end, though, told the story. After trailing 13-8 after the first quarter, Sherrard allowed the Indians just 11 points in the middle frames to take a 38-24 lead into the final eight minutes.

Dunlap 65, Alleman 30: The Alleman High School girls basketball team wrapped up the Peoria Manual Holiday Tournament on a sour note Friday, dropping a 65-30 decision to Dunlap in the third-place contest.

Dunlap blitzed the Pioneers in the opening frame, jumping out to a 26-8 lead after the first eight minutes and not letting the Pioneers back in the contest from there.

Alleman only had six players score, led by Clair Hulke's 10 and nine from Megan Hulke.

Dunlap's Sophia Remmell led the Eagles with a game-high 22 points. Caroline holmes added 13. Those two combined for all seven of Dunlap's 3-pionters, with Remmel dropping in four.

