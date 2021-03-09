Prep report: Rockridge clinches division title

Boys basketball

Rockridge 56, Fulton 47: For the second straight season, the Three Rivers Conference's West Division boys' basketball title came down to one game between the same teams, and at the same place.

Rockridge, spurred by a 24-10 run in the second quarter, took a nine-point halftime lead and went on to top Fulton and clinch the unofficial division title.

The three-pronged attack of senior Jenson Whiteman, junior Nate Henry and sophomore Jase Whiteman sparked the Rockets (8-1, 7-0 TRAC West) in their second-period surge after Fulton (12-2, 7-1) held a 14-9 lead after one quarter.

Jase Whiteman and Henry each scored eight of their 14 points in that span. Jenson Whiteman added six points in that stretch and posted a team-best 17 points.

Senior Connor Barnett, who topped 1,000 points for his career on Friday against Orion, led Fulton (10-2) with 23 points, 16 in the first half.

Galesburg 60, Alleman 21: Galesburg rolled out to a 32-10 halftime lead and cruised from there, keeping Alleman winless for the season.