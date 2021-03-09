Prep report: Rockridge clinches division title

Boys basketball
Rockridge 56, Fulton 47: For the second straight season, the Three Rivers Conference's West Division boys' basketball title came down to one game between the same teams, and at the same place.
Rockridge, spurred by a 24-10 run in the second quarter, took a nine-point halftime lead and went on to top Fulton and clinch the unofficial division title.
The three-pronged attack of senior Jenson Whiteman, junior Nate Henry and sophomore Jase Whiteman sparked the Rockets (8-1, 7-0 TRAC West) in their second-period surge after Fulton (12-2, 7-1) held a 14-9 lead after one quarter.
Jase Whiteman and Henry each scored eight of their 14 points in that span. Jenson Whiteman added six points in that stretch and posted a team-best 17 points.
Senior Connor Barnett, who topped 1,000 points for his career on Friday against Orion, led Fulton (10-2) with 23 points, 16 in the first half.
Galesburg 60, Alleman 21: Galesburg rolled out to a 32-10 halftime lead and cruised from there, keeping Alleman winless for the season.
Eric Price scored 17 points to lead the Silver Streaks (8-4). The Pioneers, led by senior Cameron Wallace's 12 points, dropped to 0-9, 0-8 in the Western Big 6.
Girls basketball
Quincy 45, Moline 34: After falling behind 8-0 to start the game, Quincy rallied to take the lead at the end of the first quarter and continued on to win.
The Blue Devils (8-7, 7-6 Big 6) led by as much as 12 at the end of three periods before Moline (5-6, 5-4 Big 6) staged a late rally.
Emily Wilson led Quincy with 15 points with Taylor Fohey adding 12 and Kate Chevalier 10. Carolyn Hazen led Moline with 10.
Sterling 74, United Township 36: Led by the Borum sisters, Sterling took control from the outset on its way to evening its Big 6 record.
Breelyn Borum scored 33 points while sister Brook added 15 points and 9 assists for the Golden Warriors (6-7, 6-6 Big 6). The Panthers dropped to 4-10, 3-9 Big 6 with the loss.