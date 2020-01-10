Prep report: Rose leads UT boys past Sterling

Boys basketball
United Township 58, Sterling 42: United Township may have turned an important corner on its season Friday, earning a resounding 58-42 Western Big Six victory over Sterling.
Jaylin Rose led all scorers with 19 points and four rebounds for the Panthers.
UT led at the break and really turned on its offense in the second half. Rose scored on five consecutive back-door opportunities made possible by excellent passing from Daslah Geadeyan and Malykai Trice, and freshmen DeVontary Wright and Izaya Bustos both hit important shots down the stretch to extend the scoring advantage and put the game out of reach.
Wright contributed 14 points, and Trice chipped in 10 points and five boards.
Bettendorf 57, Muscatine 37: There wasn't much offense to speak of in the early going in Muscatine Friday night between the Muskies and the Bulldogs, with Bettendorf scoring the only seven points of the first quarter.
Bettendorf poured in 18 in the second quarter, however, and rolled to the win over Muscatine.
At halftime, Bettendorf had two players Joe Byrne with seven and Jake Hornbuckle with six at least match the Muskies' team total. Neither scored in the second half as Byrne shared team-high scoring honors with Carson Ohlweiler.
However, Bettendorf had 12 players score in the game. As a team, they shot 32 free throws, making 11 of them.
For the Muskies, junior big man Josh Dieckman scored 11 to lead them offensively. Junior Noah Yahn finished with 10.
Girls basketball
Pleasant Valley 45, Clinton 24: Addie Kerkhoff and Ilah Perez-Johnson each had 11 points as the Spartans won their third consecutive game Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
The Spartans allowed just 10 points in the first half to build a 21-point advantage at intermission. Clinton went scoreless in the third quarter as the hosts upped the lead to 40-10 after three quarters.
Elle Davis had 10 points for the River Queens.
Bettendorf 42, Muscatine 33: After totaling 26 points through three quarters, the Bulldogs scored 16 in the fourth to pull away from the Muskies Friday night.
Ashley Fountain led Bettendorf (7-3, 5-2) with 15 points, including all six of her free throws in the second half.
Madi Petersen paced Muscatine (6-6, 3-4), with 16 points on the night.
The Muskies led 16-14 at halftime and trailed by just two, 26-24, entering the final quarter before the Bulldogs pulled away.
Bettendorf went 14-17 at the free throw line in the second half after not attempting a free throw in the first half.