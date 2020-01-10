Prep report: Rose leads UT boys past Sterling

Boys basketball

United Township 58, Sterling 42: United Township may have turned an important corner on its season Friday, earning a resounding 58-42 Western Big Six victory over Sterling.

Jaylin Rose led all scorers with 19 points and four rebounds for the Panthers.

UT led at the break and really turned on its offense in the second half. Rose scored on five consecutive back-door opportunities made possible by excellent passing from Daslah Geadeyan and Malykai Trice, and freshmen DeVontary Wright and Izaya Bustos both hit important shots down the stretch to extend the scoring advantage and put the game out of reach.

Wright contributed 14 points, and Trice chipped in 10 points and five boards.

Bettendorf 57, Muscatine 37: There wasn't much offense to speak of in the early going in Muscatine Friday night between the Muskies and the Bulldogs, with Bettendorf scoring the only seven points of the first quarter.

Bettendorf poured in 18 in the second quarter, however, and rolled to the win over Muscatine.