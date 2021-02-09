PREP REPORT: Sabers stumble in regional duals

Wrestling

South Tama outlasts Central DeWitt at regionals: Carter Donovan's technical fall victory at 152 pounds gave Central DeWitt its first lead more than halfway through its Class 2A regional team duals opener against South Tama Tuesday night.

Unfortunately for the Sabers, those were the final points they scored as South Tama used four pins to propel it to the 42-23 win.

Central DeWitt also got a pin from Cael Grell at 138 pounds, a tech fall from Keaton Zeimet at 120 pounds, a major decision from Royce Butt at 113 pounds and a decision win from Koal Bossom at 145 pounds.

Wilton falls just shy of state: Wilton came into its Class 1A regional dual meet Tuesday ranked 16th.

It very nearly left with a state trip.

After eking out a 42-36 win over ninth-ranked Nashua-Plainfield, the Beavers fell 40-38 to No. 8 MFL MarMac as the Bulldogs earned the state spot.

Wilton trailed MFL MarMac 34-15 when it got consecutive pins from Karson Willey (182), Johnathan Lilly (195) and Tyrrell Hughes (220) to pull within one at 34-33. A pin by 10th-ranked Jacob Trudo of MFL MarMac at 285, however, ended the comeback hopes.