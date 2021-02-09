PREP REPORT: Sabers stumble in regional duals

Wrestling
South Tama outlasts Central DeWitt at regionals: Carter Donovan's technical fall victory at 152 pounds gave Central DeWitt its first lead more than halfway through its Class 2A regional team duals opener against South Tama Tuesday night.
Unfortunately for the Sabers, those were the final points they scored as South Tama used four pins to propel it to the 42-23 win.
Central DeWitt also got a pin from Cael Grell at 138 pounds, a tech fall from Keaton Zeimet at 120 pounds, a major decision from Royce Butt at 113 pounds and a decision win from Koal Bossom at 145 pounds.
Wilton falls just shy of state: Wilton came into its Class 1A regional dual meet Tuesday ranked 16th.
It very nearly left with a state trip.
After eking out a 42-36 win over ninth-ranked Nashua-Plainfield, the Beavers fell 40-38 to No. 8 MFL MarMac as the Bulldogs earned the state spot.
Wilton trailed MFL MarMac 34-15 when it got consecutive pins from Karson Willey (182), Johnathan Lilly (195) and Tyrrell Hughes (220) to pull within one at 34-33. A pin by 10th-ranked Jacob Trudo of MFL MarMac at 285, however, ended the comeback hopes.
Wilton got two pins on the night from Garrett Burkle (113/120) and Colton Cruse (152). Brody Brisker (106), Kael Brisker (138), Lilly (195/220) and Hughes (220/285) were also unbeaten on the night.
West Liberty stumbles in dual opener: West Liberty dropped its first four matches and surrendered five forfeits as it dropped its Class 2A regional team duals opener to Williamsburg on Tuesday, 63-12.
Quintyn Rocha got the Comets on the board as the 285-pounder pinned Williamsburg's Gavin Vesey in 3:19. West Liberty also got decision wins from 138-pounder Diego Gonzales (7-1) and 154-pounder Joe Barten (2-1).
Boys basketball
Moline 64, Geneseo 38: Moline finished the first quarter with eight straight points, part of a 19-0 scoring run, and cruised to victory in the Western Big 6 Conference opener at Wharton Field House.
Ryne Schimmel and Rob Pulliam combined for 14 first-quarter points and the Maroons (3-0, 1-0 Big 6) shot 67% from the field in the first half. Pulliam had a game-high 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting and Schimmel contributed 13 points and 5 rebounds.
Moline held a 46-11 lead at halftime and did not play its starters in the second half.
Geneseo played without senior standout Kade Ariano, who was sidelined due to illness.
United Township 50, Rock Island 49: Darius Rogers tossed in a game-high 25 points as United Township held off a furious Rock Island comeback to open conference play with a win Tuesday night at Rock Island Fieldhouse.
The Rocks outscored UT 23-9 in the fourth quarter as a Colton Sigel 3-pointer tied the game at 49 with under 20 seconds to play. Rocky was then whistled for a foul well before midcourt, and Rogers sunk one of his ensuing free throws to put the Panthers, who never trailed, up one.
Rocky’s final shot from three missed at the buzzer to close a typically intense Big 6 battle between the two schools.
Sigel had 16 points to lead Rock Island.
Bettendorf 56, Muscatine 53 (OT): Junior T.J. Bogan had 13 points and freshman Caden Wilkins had 11 as Bettendorf rallied to beat Muscatine on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to win for just the third time this season.
Noah Yahn had 18 points and Dante Lee added a dozen for the Muskies.
Girls basketball
Bettendorf 39, Muscatine 33: Bettendorf used a 7-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter to defeat Muscatine for the second time this season.
The Bulldogs (8-3) led by double-digits in the first half before Muscatine used a big third quarter to grab a 25-24 lead. But with the score tied at 29-29, the Bulldogs regained control and finished off the win.
Hattie Aanestad led Bettendorf with 16 points with Faith Furness adding 7.
Madi Petersen scored 8 of 14 first-half points for Muscatine (7-8) and finished with 12 for the game.
Central 64, West 38: Adriauna Mayfield had 18 points and Sydney George tossed in 17 as Davenport Central outscored its crosstown rival 25-8 in the third quarter to collect a conference win Tuesday night.
Aniah Smith also finished in double figures for Central (5-7, 4-7) with 13 points.
Kaitlyn Powell scored 23 points to lead the Falcons (2-10, 1-9).
Pleasant Valley 52, Clinton 12: The Spartans opened up a 15-1 lead after one quarter and continued on from there to defeat Clinton.
PV improved to 10-7, 7-6 in the MAC, while Clinton dropped to 0-14, 0-12 MAC.
Quincy 38, Alleman 23: A slow start, poor free-throw shooting and Quincy center Emily Wilson were too much for the Alleman Pioneers to overcome in their Western Big 6 Conference opener Tuesday evening on the road as the Pioneers dropped a 38-23 decision.
Alleman (1-2, 0-1 Big 6) made just two field goals and just three of 10 free throws in the first half, falling behind 19-7 at halftime. The Pioneers clawed their way back into the game in the third quarter and trailed just 25-21 heading into the fourth, but that was as close as the young Pioneers got.
Wilson and Kate Chevalier combined for 31 points, all 13 of Chevalier's in the second half and 11 of those in the fourth quarter. Wilson had 12 of her 18 in the opening half as the Blue Devils built their lead.
Averie Schmidt and Clair Hulke led the Pioneers with nine and seven points, respectively.
Rock Island 68, United Township 39: Rock Island got 17 points from Brooklyn Larson and 16 points, 5 assists and 3 steals from Imari McDuffy to roll to victory in its season opener.
Junior Bri Stewart also contributed 10 points for the Rocks.
Jade Hunter led United Township with 8 points and 5 rebounds with sophomore Karina Castaneda and freshman Kaylie Pena adding 7 points apiece.