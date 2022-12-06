 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine
alert top story
PREP REPORT

Prep Report: United Township boys give Rocky first loss of season

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

UTHS 67, Rock Island 55: United Township High School's boys basketball team built a 14-point lead halfway through the first quarter and never let it dip below eight the rest of the game for a 67-55 road victory over Rock Island on Tuesday at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.

The Panthers handed the Rocks their first loss by forcing 21 turnovers and shooting 53% from the floor. UT (5-1, 1-1 WB6) had three scorers, Omarion Roberts 19, Bristol Lewis 16 and De’Vontay Wright 13, in double figures.

UT never trailed and was up 9-0 before Rocky got on the board. The lead exploded to 18-4 before the first quarter was over.

“It was a total team effort," Panthers head coach Ryan Webber said. "Omarion played tremendous — scoring and handling the ball. Bristol did the same thing and battled bigger guys inside."

People are also reading…

Rocky's D'Vonte Cartwright finished with a team-high 18 points, and Larry Olivier added 13, but the Rocks only cut the deficit to nine twice in the second half before the Panthers brought it back up over a dozen.

Moline 91, Geneseo 30: The Maroons brought their fast-paced and high-flying style of basketball onto the floor on Tuesday evening in their Western Big 6 triumph over the Maple Leafs.

Brock Harding and Owen Freeman each tallied 15 points as Moline (4-1, 2-1 WB6) connected on 18 3-pointers as a team. Grant Welch chipped in 14 while Jasper Ogburn and Wood Cary added nine points.

Moline built a 13-point cushion after the opening quarter and ballooned it to 44-18 at the half. Geneseo dropped to 0-5, 0-2 in the conference. Landon Nordstrom paced its offense with 11 points and six rebounds.

Quincy 65, Alleman 28: The host Blue Devils raced to a 27-9 lead after one quarter and remained unbeaten with a 37-point Western Big 6 victory over the Pioneers Tuesday at Quincy.

Brock Longcor scored 11 of his team-leading 14 points in the first two quarters as the Blue Devils (5-0, 2-0 WB6) opened a 47-14 lead at the half, which reached 60-22 after three quarters.

Alleman dropped to 1-6, 0-2 in conference play.

Bettendorf 62, Muscatine 47: All but six of Caden Wilkins’ game-high 24 points for Bettendorf came in the middle two quarters as he paced the Bulldogs to a 62-47 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Muscatine at Muscatine High School.

Wilkins added nine rebounds and six assists for Bettendorf (2-1, 1-0 MAC). Jaden Tyler also reached double figures for the Bulldogs with 10 points.

Muscatine (0-2, 0-1 MAC) was led by Luke Wieskamp’s 14. Sam Emmert went for 11 in the loss.

With Muscatine looking to close Bettendorf’s 17-14 lead, Wilkins went on a personal 5-0 run to extend the lead. The Muskies bounced back to get it to two at 24-22, but Bettendorf would close the first half on a 10-4 run, plus score the first six points of the second third quarter.

Davenport Central 69, Central DeWitt 56: The Blue Devils used a big third quarter to stave off the Sabers 69-56 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest on Tuesday night in DeWitt.

Central (2-1, 1-0 MAC) trailed 28-27 at the half, then proceeded to outscore DeWitt 19-7 in the third period to lead by 11. The Blue Devils kept pace in a high-scoring fourth to win their conference opener.

The Sabers dropped to 1-1, 0-1. No stats for either team were published online.

Girls Basketball

Bettendorf 56, Muscatine 27: The Bulldogs coasted past the Muskies 56-27 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference opener on Tuesday night at home.

It was a 13-2 lead for Bettendorf (3-2, 2-1 MAC) after the opening eight minutes and it never relinquished the lead from that point on. None of its stats were published online.

Muscatine (1-4, 1-2) have lost three straight and haven't cracked the 40-point threshold in those contests. None of its stats were published online.

Central DeWitt 60, Davenport Central 31: The Sabers, off to an unbeaten start to the season, cruised past the Blue Devils in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest inside George Marshall Gym.

DeWitt (3-0, 3-0 MAC) keeps pace with Pleasant Valley atop the conference standings. Meanwhile, Central (0-4, 0-3) continue to search for its first win of the season.

No stats for either team were published online.

Normal Community 58, Rock Island 30: Normal blitzed the Rocks in the only girls game involving a Western Big 6 Conference team on Tuesday night.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rocks just miss century mark in dominating Big 6 opener

Rocks just miss century mark in dominating Big 6 opener

The Rock Island boys' basketball team just missed the 100-point mark in its Western Big 6 opener as it blitzed Geneseo 99-38 Friday at the Rock Island Fieldhouse. Senior forward Terrmell Akers was nearly perfect in the win, hitting 11 of 12 shots and leading all scorers with 23 points.

Western Big 6 boys basketball capsules

Western Big 6 boys basketball capsules

With Western Big 6 play right around the corner for boys basketball, read for a capsule look into the five local schools to learn about each squad before Friday. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News