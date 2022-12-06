Prep Report: United Township boys give Rocky first loss of season

Boys basketball

UTHS 67, Rock Island 55: United Township High School's boys basketball team built a 14-point lead halfway through the first quarter and never let it dip below eight the rest of the game for a 67-55 road victory over Rock Island on Tuesday at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.

The Panthers handed the Rocks their first loss by forcing 21 turnovers and shooting 53% from the floor. UT (5-1, 1-1 WB6) had three scorers, Omarion Roberts 19, Bristol Lewis 16 and De’Vontay Wright 13, in double figures.

UT never trailed and was up 9-0 before Rocky got on the board. The lead exploded to 18-4 before the first quarter was over.

“It was a total team effort," Panthers head coach Ryan Webber said. "Omarion played tremendous — scoring and handling the ball. Bristol did the same thing and battled bigger guys inside."

Rocky's D'Vonte Cartwright finished with a team-high 18 points, and Larry Olivier added 13, but the Rocks only cut the deficit to nine twice in the second half before the Panthers brought it back up over a dozen.

Moline 91, Geneseo 30: The Maroons brought their fast-paced and high-flying style of basketball onto the floor on Tuesday evening in their Western Big 6 triumph over the Maple Leafs.

Brock Harding and Owen Freeman each tallied 15 points as Moline (4-1, 2-1 WB6) connected on 18 3-pointers as a team. Grant Welch chipped in 14 while Jasper Ogburn and Wood Cary added nine points.

Moline built a 13-point cushion after the opening quarter and ballooned it to 44-18 at the half. Geneseo dropped to 0-5, 0-2 in the conference. Landon Nordstrom paced its offense with 11 points and six rebounds.

Quincy 65, Alleman 28: The host Blue Devils raced to a 27-9 lead after one quarter and remained unbeaten with a 37-point Western Big 6 victory over the Pioneers Tuesday at Quincy.

Brock Longcor scored 11 of his team-leading 14 points in the first two quarters as the Blue Devils (5-0, 2-0 WB6) opened a 47-14 lead at the half, which reached 60-22 after three quarters.

Alleman dropped to 1-6, 0-2 in conference play.

Bettendorf 62, Muscatine 47: All but six of Caden Wilkins’ game-high 24 points for Bettendorf came in the middle two quarters as he paced the Bulldogs to a 62-47 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Muscatine at Muscatine High School.

Wilkins added nine rebounds and six assists for Bettendorf (2-1, 1-0 MAC). Jaden Tyler also reached double figures for the Bulldogs with 10 points.

Muscatine (0-2, 0-1 MAC) was led by Luke Wieskamp’s 14. Sam Emmert went for 11 in the loss.

With Muscatine looking to close Bettendorf’s 17-14 lead, Wilkins went on a personal 5-0 run to extend the lead. The Muskies bounced back to get it to two at 24-22, but Bettendorf would close the first half on a 10-4 run, plus score the first six points of the second third quarter.

Davenport Central 69, Central DeWitt 56: The Blue Devils used a big third quarter to stave off the Sabers 69-56 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest on Tuesday night in DeWitt.

Central (2-1, 1-0 MAC) trailed 28-27 at the half, then proceeded to outscore DeWitt 19-7 in the third period to lead by 11. The Blue Devils kept pace in a high-scoring fourth to win their conference opener.

The Sabers dropped to 1-1, 0-1. No stats for either team were published online.

Girls Basketball

Bettendorf 56, Muscatine 27: The Bulldogs coasted past the Muskies 56-27 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference opener on Tuesday night at home.

It was a 13-2 lead for Bettendorf (3-2, 2-1 MAC) after the opening eight minutes and it never relinquished the lead from that point on. None of its stats were published online.

Muscatine (1-4, 1-2) have lost three straight and haven't cracked the 40-point threshold in those contests. None of its stats were published online.

Central DeWitt 60, Davenport Central 31: The Sabers, off to an unbeaten start to the season, cruised past the Blue Devils in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest inside George Marshall Gym.

DeWitt (3-0, 3-0 MAC) keeps pace with Pleasant Valley atop the conference standings. Meanwhile, Central (0-4, 0-3) continue to search for its first win of the season.

No stats for either team were published online.

Normal Community 58, Rock Island 30: Normal blitzed the Rocks in the only girls game involving a Western Big 6 Conference team on Tuesday night.