After Quincy won what was the third-lowest scoring Western Big Six game of the season last Friday, the two teams topped that the previous low by six points with another Blue Devils win, 40-39, at the Panther Den on Tuesday.
The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 11 but postponed to Feb. 5 and then rescheduled again to Feb. 11 by cold and snow. That game again was postponed, to Tuesday night, preventing the two teams from meeting twice within a calendar week.
Yet, it was more of the same, either stingy defense or struggling offense, take your pick.
"We turned the ball over 19 times and couldn't make shots," UT coach Ryan Webber said. "We give up (just) 40 points and get beat again. We couldn't put the ball in the basket, and we couldn't go to the line."
The Panthers (16-10, 3-6 in the WB6 with a road game Friday at Rock Island) took just 36 shots, making 19. They were 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.
Still, UT had a chance to win the game at the end after Quincy's Jirehl Brock split a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left to put the Devils up 40-39. UT got the rebound on the miss, got the ball to midcourt and called timeout with :15 left.
From, there UT missed a 3-pointer, a tip-in try, and another 3-pointer that came up short at the horn.
"We passed up a 2-footer, missed a 3 and missed a point-blank layup," Webber said, replaying the finish. The Panthers were without 6-foot-6 Daveon Ellis who had fouled out with 10 points. Webber said he would have been "one of the options" had he been in.
Jean Luc Wilson matched Ellis' 10 points for the Panthers. UT had a decided 26-15 rebounding edge, with Ellis getting seven boards and Griffin Ronnebeck six.
— Marc Nesseler, Dispatch-Argus
Class 1A districts
Easton Valley 64, Edgewood-Colesburg 40: Easton Valley knocked down nine 3-pointers and won its sixth consecutive game Tuesday night with a rout over Edgewood-Colesburg in a district semifinal at Clinton.
The River Hawks (20-3) led 34-19 at intermission. Easton Valley advances to play Prince of Peace in a district final Thursday in Cascade.
Prince of Peace 73, Central City 54: The Irish collected their third straight win by double figures to move into the district final against Tri-Rivers Conference rival Easton Valley on Thursday.
Prince of Peace (18-3) rolled out to an 11-point halftime lead and never was threatened in the second half.
Calamus-Wheatland 64, Iowa Mennonite 56: Iowa Mennonite led at halftime and through three quarters, but Cal-Wheat limited its opponent to four points in the final 5:04 in a district semifinal Tuesday in Wheatland.
The Warriors, winners of eight straight and 18-3, advance to play Alburnett in a district semifinal Thursday at Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Class 2A districts
Cascade 53, Tipton 41: Haris Hoffman poured in a game-high 26 points and Reid Rausch added 16 as Cascade upended Tipton in a district final at Maquoketa.
The Cougars (15-6) meet top-ranked North Linn in a substate final Saturday at Manchester.
Both teams brought their white jerseys to the game. Cascade actually played the game in Maquoketa's practice jerseys.
Tipton, which trailed by only four at halftime, bowed out at 12-10.