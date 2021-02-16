Prep report: UT opens big lead, holds off Sterling

STERLING — A short-handed Sterling club gave United Township its best shot, but in the end, it was the Panthers who persevered.

UT built up a big third-quarter lead, then withstood a furious rally by the Golden Warriors to pull out a 63-51 victory Tuesday night in Musgrove Fieldhouse.

The word "grit'' was used by both sides to describe the game, by United Township for overcoming a tough stretch and by Sterling for hanging tough without two starters, Trevon Jordan and Donovan Jones, who were suspended this week for a violation of team rules. Jones is eligible to come back for the second half of Saturday’s game at Quincy.

“Our guys showed a lot of toughness and grit,” UT coach Ryan Webber said. “We fixed some things defensively that got really loose and spread in some areas in the third quarter that we weren’t happy about. We jogged back quite a bit, but we shored up our transition defense.”

The Panthers (3-1, 2-1 Western Big 6) raced out to a 20-4 lead in the first 7 minutes of play and stretched a 38-26 halftime lead to 43-26 less than 2 minutes into the second half.

Then Sterling (2-5, 0-3) got to within 46-43 with 1:07 to go in the third quarter.