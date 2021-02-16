Prep report: UT opens big lead, holds off Sterling

STERLING — A short-handed Sterling club gave United Township its best shot, but in the end, it was the Panthers who persevered.
UT built up a big third-quarter lead, then withstood a furious rally by the Golden Warriors to pull out a 63-51 victory Tuesday night in Musgrove Fieldhouse.
The word "grit'' was used by both sides to describe the game, by United Township for overcoming a tough stretch and by Sterling for hanging tough without two starters, Trevon Jordan and Donovan Jones, who were suspended this week for a violation of team rules. Jones is eligible to come back for the second half of Saturday’s game at Quincy.
“Our guys showed a lot of toughness and grit,” UT coach Ryan Webber said. “We fixed some things defensively that got really loose and spread in some areas in the third quarter that we weren’t happy about. We jogged back quite a bit, but we shored up our transition defense.”
The Panthers (3-1, 2-1 Western Big 6) raced out to a 20-4 lead in the first 7 minutes of play and stretched a 38-26 halftime lead to 43-26 less than 2 minutes into the second half.
Then Sterling (2-5, 0-3) got to within 46-43 with 1:07 to go in the third quarter.
United Township quickly restored order. De’Vontay Wright hit a 3 and two free throws, then Darius Rogers hit from close range to up the Panthers’ lead to 55-43 with 5:32 to play. Sterling didn’t get closer than eight points the rest of the way.
“We’ve just got to stay calm and don’t rush anything,” Wright said. “Just because they go on a run doesn’t mean the game is over with. We still had the lead. We had to be calm, be patient, don’t force stuff, and then everything would come.”
Wright poured in a season-high 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting. He was 3 for 7 from long distance.
“My coaches and teammates, they always encourage me to shoot the ball and stay hot and be confident,” Wright said. “I came out and did that tonight, and the shots went in. It all started with the defense. Our defense triggered our offense.”
Makhi Johnson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 14 points while Rogers finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
For Sterling, Nathan Ottens tossed in a team-high 19 points. He was 6 for 11 in the first half, including, 3 for 7 from 3-point range, before cooling off in the second half.
Moline 59, Quincy 41: Moline built a 15-point halftime lead and rolled to victory, giving coach Sean Taylor his 100th victory in Western Big 6 play.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Brock Harding and Grant Welch gave the Maroons a 15-9 lead with a minute remaining in the first quarter and they continued on from there.
“Defensively, we were locked in the entire night,” Taylor said. “We played with great pressure and really good tenacity.”
It led to Quincy's fourth straight loss, third straight against Big 6 competition.
“We’re trying to work through it,” Quincy senior forward Ian Richardson said. “It’s definitely frustrating. Beginning the season 0-4, all you can do is keep our heads and move on.”
The game started 50 minutes late because of a scheduling snafu.
The officiating crew assigned to work the game was inaccurately notified the game had been canceled. It left Quincy athletic director Scott Douglas scrambling as tip time approached to find suitable replacements.