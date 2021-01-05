Prep report: West Liberty falls to conference rival West Branch

WEST LIBERTY — One of the foremost rules of winning a game of basketball is taking care of the ball.
The West Liberty girls basketball team failed to do that on Tuesday night as it fell to River Valley Conference foe West Branch 51-40. The Comets had eight turnovers in the first quarter, including five in their first six possessions in what turned out to be an inauspicious start in a loss that snapped a five-game winning streak.
Comets coach Matt Hoeppner was disappointed with how his girls handled the ball against the Bears, who are 8-1 both overall and in the RVC. However, he knew that the guests had a factor in the way the game began.
"Overall I've been happy with our start to the season," said Hoeppner after his club dropped to 5-3, 5-2 in league play. "This is only our third loss, and all have been to tough opponents. West Branch came out ready to dictate the game and they shut us down early on."
"There were good things that we did throughout the game that we can be happy with in the bigger picture, but we have to hold ourselves accountable for what happens in the game."
One of those things was some impressive 3-point shooting, that included buckets from well behind the arc.
"We tend to do a pretty good job of creating chances for each other, but it wasn't consistent tonight," Hoeppner said. "West Branch did a great job shutting down Finley Hall inside, but her sister Sailor was able to pick up some of the slack tonight. We have plenty of things that we can work on from this game."
Sailor Hall finished with a team-high 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field and had two rebounds and two assists, as well as two steals on the defensive side.
West Liberty, which won for the fifth straight game, had two seniors in double-digit scoring. The Bears were led by Taya Young's game-high 16 points and 10 from Rylan Druecker. The two were a combined 11-of-17 shooting from the field.
MAC girls basketball
Pleasant Valley 57, Clinton 22: A great start sparked the Pleasant Valley High School girls basketball team to an easy Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over visiting Clinton Tuesday evening.
Halle Vice led the Spartans (6-2, 3-2 MAC) with a game-high 18 points and Emily Wood added nine.
PV led 15-4 after the opening quarter and 32-14 at halftime as the Spartans were in control from the tip. A 16-3 third-quarter advantage for the hosts took away any doubt as to the outcome.
The loss dropped the River Queens to 0-5, 0-4 MAC.
Davenport Central 67, Davenport West 37: A strong first half and balanced scoring attack keyed the Davenport Central girls to a convincing victory over crosstown rival Davenport West in Mississippi Athletic Conference action on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils (1-1, 1-1 MAC) raced to a 36-13 halftime lead and held on during a much more even second half. The Blue Devils had five players score eight or more points. Acorianna Lard with 12 and Nacari Bryant’s 10 led Central. Bria Clark added nine and both Adriauna Mayfield and Sydney George each added eight points.
Davenport West (0-2, 0-2 MAC) was led by Kaitlyn Powell’s game-high 18 points and 11 more from Kylee Devore.
MAC boys basketball
Pleasant Valley 65, Clinton 32: The Pleasant Valley High School boys basketball team found its offense in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference road victory.
With four players in double figures, the Spartans (5-2, 4-2 MAC) matched their season-high point production. Jacob Townsend led PV with a game-high 16 points and was joined in double figures by Joel Lawlor (12), Matt Mickle (10) and Joey Borbeck (10).
Clinton, still searching for its first win of the season, dropped to 0-5, 0-3 in league play. The River Kings were led by Lucas Weine’s nine points.