Prep report: West Liberty falls to conference rival West Branch

WEST LIBERTY — One of the foremost rules of winning a game of basketball is taking care of the ball.

The West Liberty girls basketball team failed to do that on Tuesday night as it fell to River Valley Conference foe West Branch 51-40. The Comets had eight turnovers in the first quarter, including five in their first six possessions in what turned out to be an inauspicious start in a loss that snapped a five-game winning streak.

Comets coach Matt Hoeppner was disappointed with how his girls handled the ball against the Bears, who are 8-1 both overall and in the RVC. However, he knew that the guests had a factor in the way the game began.

"Overall I've been happy with our start to the season," said Hoeppner after his club dropped to 5-3, 5-2 in league play. "This is only our third loss, and all have been to tough opponents. West Branch came out ready to dictate the game and they shut us down early on."

"There were good things that we did throughout the game that we can be happy with in the bigger picture, but we have to hold ourselves accountable for what happens in the game."

One of those things was some impressive 3-point shooting, that included buckets from well behind the arc.