Prep report

Kaalyn Petersen led Bettendorf with 16 points. Izzy Appel added 13 and Maggie Erpelding chipped in 10 as 11 Bulldogs scored on the night.

Ellie Davis led Clinton with 10 points.

The win moves Bettendorf to 12-6, 9-4 in the MAC and keeps them in sole possession of third place in the conference. Clinton falls to 0-12, 1-15.

Pleasant Valley 67, Davenport West 25: Ilah Perez-Johnson scored a career-high 21 points as PV grabbed a win over the Falcons Tuesday.

The Spartans (8-10, 5-8) led 44-10 at halftime to complete the season sweep of the Falcons (1-14, 1-11). Along with Perez-Johnson, Addie Kerkhoff added 11 points and Halle Vice scored 10.

Kylee DeVore led the Falcons with 11 points while Kaitlyn Powell scored eight.

Boys basketball

Bettendorf 46, Clinton 31: The Bulldogs used a 12-0 flurry to start the fourth quarter to run past the River Kings.

Lucas Hayes and Oliver Bakeris each had nine points for Bettendorf (5-11, 5-6). Max Holy paced Clinton with a dozen points.