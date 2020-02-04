Prep report

Girls basketball
North Scott 72, Davenport Central 57: Grace Boffeli scored a career-high 45 points as North Scott stayed unbeaten with a win over Central.
Boffeli moved to eighth on the Mississippi Athletic Conference's all-time scoring list for five-player basketball with 1,406 points.
Rachel Anderson added 13 points for the Lancers (17-0, 13-0).
Bria Clark scored 19 and Acorianna Lard 13 for the Blue Devils (7-10, 4-9).
Assumption 42, Burlington 27: The Knights held the Grayhounds to just six combined points in the first and third quarters on their way to the nonconference win on Tuesday.
A.J. Schubert led a balanced Assumption attack with 12 points as five Knights scored at least six points.
Assumption (12-5) raced out to a 14-2 lead after the first quarter. Burlington (2-11) cut the lead to six at halftime, but the Knights outscored the Grayhounds 15-4 in the third quarter to put the game away.
Mackenzie Kerns led Burlington with 10 points.
Bettendorf 68, Clinton 26: The Bulldogs built a 27-point halftime lead and never looked back in topping MAC foe Clinton on Tuesday.
Kaalyn Petersen led Bettendorf with 16 points. Izzy Appel added 13 and Maggie Erpelding chipped in 10 as 11 Bulldogs scored on the night.
Ellie Davis led Clinton with 10 points.
The win moves Bettendorf to 12-6, 9-4 in the MAC and keeps them in sole possession of third place in the conference. Clinton falls to 0-12, 1-15.
Pleasant Valley 67, Davenport West 25: Ilah Perez-Johnson scored a career-high 21 points as PV grabbed a win over the Falcons Tuesday.
The Spartans (8-10, 5-8) led 44-10 at halftime to complete the season sweep of the Falcons (1-14, 1-11). Along with Perez-Johnson, Addie Kerkhoff added 11 points and Halle Vice scored 10.
Kylee DeVore led the Falcons with 11 points while Kaitlyn Powell scored eight.
Boys basketball
Bettendorf 46, Clinton 31: The Bulldogs used a 12-0 flurry to start the fourth quarter to run past the River Kings.
Lucas Hayes and Oliver Bakeris each had nine points for Bettendorf (5-11, 5-6). Max Holy paced Clinton with a dozen points.
Davenport North 54, Muscatine 47: Despite missing top scorer Noah Yahn, Muscatine hung with North all game but was unable to ever get over the hump to take a lead, as the Wildcats were able to hold off the Muskies.
North's Quincy Wiseman and Muscatine's Josh Dieckman ended with 17, the high mark for the game. Dieckman also grabbed seven rebounds for the Muskies.
The Muskies cut a five point halftime lead to one through three quarters but couldn't complete the comeback.