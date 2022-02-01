Press helps PV boys preserve unbeaten season

The Pleasant Valley boys basketball team has rarely pressed this season.

The undefeated Spartans haven’t needed to.

But clinging to a one-point lead in the final minute of Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at Davenport West, the second-ranked Spartans dialed up full-court pressure, got back-to-back steals, and held off the upset-minded Falcons for a 40-38 victory.

“We haven’t ran a lot of full-court pressure this year. It’s not usually what we do, but we showed it there late,” said Pleasant Valley point guard Ryan Dolphin, who came up with one of the two steals. “I don’t think West was expecting it, and it kind of sped them up a little bit. We got two big steals, and kind of switched the momentum in the game.”

Davenport West point guard Jermaine Gardner drove the lane and scooped in a left-handed layup with just under a minute and a half left that gave the Falcons (7-10, 5-7 MAC) a one-point advantage. At the other end, Dolphin’s 15-foot jumper rattled out, but teammate David Gorsline was there to put back the miss, giving the Spartans the lead for good.

“Dave will be the first guy to tell you he didn’t have his best night tonight,” Pleasant Valley head coach Steve Hillman said. “But we always tell our guys, ‘You keep playing. You don’t know when you’re going to make a play to win a game.’ I thought he made a couple plays on the offensive glass that were game-winners. They were huge plays.”

Once the Spartans (16-0, 13-0 MAC) got the lead, they ratcheted up the pressure. Connor Borbeck got a steal, and Dolphin made two free throws at the other end. Then Dolphin came up with a steal and made another foul shot to put Pleasant Valley up by four with 24.9 seconds left.

“We work on that,” Gorsline said of the press. “We don’t use it a lot, but in situations it works because teams don’t really expect it. We just all worked together on the trap, and it came up big for a couple of steals.”

Gardner, who scored 15 points to lead West, tossed in a late layup to cut the PV lead to two, but the Spartans were able to run the final seconds off the clock to secure the road win.

“They’re a really good team, especially at home,” Dolphin said of the Falcons. “We knew we were going to have a tough challenge coming over here. Any way we can get a win on the road in this conference, we’ll take it. I’m really proud of this group. We always find ways to win.”

The Spartans overcame a 15-for-45 shooting performance in a loud West gymnasium.

“That’s how the tournament is going to be — tough to the end and it’s going to be loud,” Gorsline said. “I think as a team we did really well.”

Dolphin scored 15 points to lead the Spartans. Gorsline scored all eight of his points in the second half, and Joel Lawlor also had eight points.

Davenport West committed 18 turnovers in the loss, and the Falcons went just 2-for-7 from the free-throw line.

"We went toe to toe with them,” said West head coach David Robinson, whose team lost 48-40 at PV on Dec. 17. “We did everything we were supposed to do except for free throws. Just like the first game, free throws came back and bit us at the end. But our guys played hard. Their guys played hard. It was a pretty good match going down to the wire. We’ll see them in our substate. We’ll be ready.”

After the Falcons turned the ball over 12 times in the first half, they had taken care of the ball much better after halftime, committing just four over the first 15 minutes. But then the Spartans turned up the intensity.

“It’s not our staple,” Hillman said of the full-court pressure, “but it was the changeup we needed at that point.”

