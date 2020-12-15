Press propels Knights to win over Muskies

“We weren’t very happy with our offense in the first quarter and we needed something to get us going, and our defense did it,” Mack said. “I think we brought a lot of energy and hustle and really pressured Muscatine.”

Assumption’s defense most of the game was strong again as the Knights were, for the most part, able to keep the Muscatine guards from getting in the lane. The Knights’ Tyler Maro anchored the back row when someone did get by as he finished with a team-high eight rebounds and added a pair of blocks. But it was the press that kept Muscatine on its heels. The Knights (2-1 overall, 2-0 MAC) forced 24 turnovers for the game and converted that into 18 points, including the 11 points during the key run.

“We executed (the press) much better and filled the spots and sped (Muscatine) up and got some turnovers,” Fitzpatrick said. “But I also liked that we stayed with our offense even when we struggled in that first quarter. Sometimes defense can lead to good offense. We just got better offensively as the game went on.”

Assumption made 10 of its 15 field goal attempts and scored 21 points in the third quarter to grab a 51-39 lead. The Knights kept it going in the fourth quarter behind Hodge, who had eight of his team-high 16 points in the last quarter. Assumption’s lead never dipped below double digits in the second half.