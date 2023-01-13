Pretty portrait: Muscatine paints a victorious picture in win over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 61-42

Muscatine tipped and eventually toppled Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 61-42 in Iowa boys basketball on January 13.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Muscatine squared off with February 15, 2022 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Central DeWitt and Muscatine took on Davenport West on January 6 at Muscatine High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.