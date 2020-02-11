Price is right for Galesburg, wrong for Geneseo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That big third quarter completely took Geneseo out of what it wanted to do. The defense shut down Rivera, holding him to two missed 3-pointers in the third and opened up the lead that forced the Maple Leafs (18-7, 8-3) to scrap their gameplan.

"They made a nice adjustment with two guys on Isaiah and that bottled him up," Storm said. "We are not like Galesburg who has the people to double him. We pretty much have Isaiah to guard McCants. We had some open shots and we didn't make them.

"Those missed shots often turned into five-point turnarounds where we miss a 3 and they get a run-out for a score. Then, we turned it over too much and that gave them some run-outs and easy baskets. Once we got down double digits, we had to scrap what we wanted to do offensively."

When Geneseo did run its offense in the first quarter, the Maple Leafs were good, especially Rivera who made seven of his first eight shots and scored 23 of his 32 points in the first 14 minutes. However, McCants was nearly as good with 17 first-half points, including a huge buzzer-beating triple to give the Streaks a 39-33 lead at the half.

McCants enjoyed playing against Rivera but said he was never playing against Rivera.