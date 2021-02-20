Price, Streaks prove too much for Panthers

For the better part of Saturday night's Western Big 6 boys' basketball tilt, the United Township defense was giving the Panthers a solid shot at repeating last year's home-court victory over Galesburg.

But once senior guard Eric Price got the hot hand, the Silver Streaks got the separation they needed as they rode the combination of Price's scoring and UT turnovers to earn a 54-39 win at the Panther Den in East Moline.

Held to just one shot in the first quarter, the 6-foot Price stood tall in the second period. He hit four straight shots at one point and connected on five of seven attempts, scoring 13 of his game-high 28 points in that span.

Combined with 11 first-half turnovers by the Panthers, that enabled the Streaks to turn a slim 10-9 edge after one into a 29-16 halftime advantage.

"It's always been kind of tough playing at UT — we lost to them here last year — so it was a good thing my shot was hitting (Saturday)," said Price, who also pulled down 12 rebounds and added a pair of steals to help run Galesburg's perfect start to 5-0.