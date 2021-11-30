Princeton engulfs Rock Island Alleman in flames 76-32

Princeton left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Rock Island Alleman 76-32 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on November 30.
The Tigers opened with a 28-4 advantage over the Pioneers through the first quarter.
The Tigers' offense jumped on top to a 42-12 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.