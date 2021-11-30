 Skip to main content
Princeton engulfs Rock Island Alleman in flames 76-32
Princeton engulfs Rock Island Alleman in flames 76-32

Princeton left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Rock Island Alleman 76-32 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on November 30.

The Tigers opened with a 28-4 advantage over the Pioneers through the first quarter.

The Tigers' offense jumped on top to a 42-12 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.

