Progress, but Pioneer again fall to Blue Devils

QUINCY — As turnovers mounted, 3-point attempts caromed long and the Quincy High School boys basketball team failed to find its focus offensively, the Blue Devils searched for a spark.
Brady Rupert’s voice finally lit the fire defensively to get the Blue Devils engaged at both ends.
Leading Alleman by just three points two minutes into the third quarter, Quincy allowed just two field goals over an eight-minute span of the second half and held the Pioneers scoreless on 10 consecutive possessions to pull away for a 71-45 Western Big 6 Conference victory Friday night at Blue Devil Gym.
“Defensively, Brady was our best talker,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “He was the guy always getting guys in the right spot. He was very active. Most people don’t see that, but we tell our guys all the time how important that is for what we do defensively.
“We’re not guarding persons as much as we’re guarding areas, and communication is so important. We had to have it, and Brady provided it.”
He provided the offense, too, when little else worked.
Quincy turned the ball over on the first four possessions of the second quarter and didn’t convert a field goal until Rupert scored off a Jeremiah Talton feed from the high post with 3:11 remaining before halftime. It broke a 21-21 tie and sparked a 10-4 run to end the half.
Rupert scored six points in that stretch, all coming as he flashed along the baseline from the corner for an open layin.
“He finished well, and it always seemed like it was at key junctures,” Alleman coach Kyle Murray said.
Rupert scored off a Lucas Reis assist two minutes into the second half to jump-start a 9-2 run that gave the Blue Devils a 42-32 lead and was the beginning of final push for separation.
The junior forward finished with 15 points. He was 6 of 6 in the paint and added a 3-pointer in the third quarter.
“I kind of just stuck around on the baseline,” Rupert said. “Our guys looked up, saw me there and I just finished.”
It was the energy the defense played with at the same time that completely turned the tide.
“We had to talk,” Rupert said. “It was really effective. The defense wasn’t there in the first and second quarter, but we picked it up. Honestly, defense was the only thing dragging us down. We picked it and you saw us go on from there.”
The offense needed its rhythm, too.
Quincy committed 11 turnovers in the first half and went cold from the perimeter, missing its final six 3-point attempts. That carried over to the second half when the Blue Devils sank just one 3-point attempt in the first 12 minutes.
That one came from Rupert, who turned an offensive rebound into a 3-pointer that gave Quincy a double-digit lead.
Still, it was his ability to score in the paint that proved most critical. Quincy outscored Alleman 32-16 in the paint.
“He really did a good job of positioning himself and getting to a window,” Douglas said.
It compensated for going 1 of 15 from 3-point range over a 23-minute stretch. The Blue Devils finish 8 of 25 from 3-point range overall with Jeremiah Talton going 4 of 9 and finishing with a game-high 18 points.
“I give our guys credit for sticking in there and hunting for that final run,” Douglas said.
Alec Ponder led the Pioneers with 15 points, but the offense ran out of gas in the second half.
“Really, I look at this as a tremendous amount of improvement we’ve made,” said Murray, whose team lost to Quincy 70-30 in December. “We’ve continued to improve, and that’s been our message throughout the season. Right now, we’re making the right plays, but we’re not getting the same kind of success because it’s a high-quality team we’re going against.”