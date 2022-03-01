Prug helps lead Assumption boys back to state tournament

MAQUOKETA — Davenport Assumption senior Ivan Prug didn’t enjoy the view when the Knights and Dubuque Wahlert Catholic met to open the season. While waiting for his eligibility to be cleared by the IHSAA, Prug watched his team fall to the Golden Eagles that night. Little did he know, he would get another shot at Wahlert.

In the Class 3A Substate 3 final in Maquoketa Tuesday night, Prug made the most of his opportunity with 14 points, and seven boards in helping the Knights to a 58-47 victory over the Golden Eagles.

Assumption (19-5) advances to the state quarterfinals for the second straight year. They will take on Humboldt at the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines next Tuesday night at 7:15 pm. Wahlert closed out its season at 16-7.

“That first game was really hard for me,” Prug said. “It was my first time watching my teammates play and I was unable to help them.”

The Knights made sure that Prug would be a factor early on. He scored each of the first two possessions for Assumption as they built an early 14-9 advantage. But his biggest shot came just before the half. With less than a second remaining, Prug took the inbound pass from Jay Costello, who also missed the season opener, spun around and rattled in a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded. That bucket was part of a 10-point first half and made it a 30-19 advantage for Assumption.

“Playing them without two starters the first game of the year, not taking anything away from (Wahlert). They are a phenomenal ball club,” said Assumption coach Joe Ewen. “Having Ivan protecting the rim and Jay guarding the other team’s best player is a huge advantage for us.”

Offensively it was working for the Knights, but defensively, they focused on Wahlert junior Duke Fraley and senior Ben Freed. The two combined for 39 points the first time the two teams played. Tuesday they had only 18.

“We gave up so many points the first half of the season,” said Assumption senior Noah Mack who led all scorers with 22 points. “In the second half of the season we have given up so much less, and that has made a difference.”

His coach, of course agreed.

“Defense carries in the postseason,” Ewen added. “Its cliché, but defense wins championships. We gave up like 5 points in that second quarter and our guys knew that would carry us over the top.”

Wahlert did make a run and got its big man Fraley involved to start the second half. A 9-0 run, 7 of which came from Fraley, cut the Assumption lead to 35-31 with 4:28 left in the third quarter. That, however, would be as close as the Golden Eagles would get. Fraley tied for team high honors with junior Nolan Berendes with 15 points.

“I credit Assumption for the way they played tonight,” said Wahlert coach Tom English. “We got ourselves back into the game late, but they really did a good job down the stretch, so credit to them for that.”

Assumption pulled away for good in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter. A long 3-pointer by Luke Klostermann (4 points) with 6:06 to play moved the margin back to nine points and the Knights never looked back from there.

