Prug's 'coming-out game' fuels Knights past No. 10 Sabers

DEWITT — It has taken Ivan Prug some time getting acclimated to his new surroundings.

In his first year of playing basketball in the United States, the Croatian has been adjusting to a new school, new teammates and some different rules from the European game.

The Davenport Assumption High School 6-foot-8 senior had his coming-out party Tuesday night.

Prug buried six 3-pointers and scored 17 of his game-high 26 points in the second half as Assumption knocked off Class 3A 10th-ranked Central DeWitt 61-52 at Central DeWitt High School.

“The first couple of games were hard for me,” Prug admitted. “I was forcing things, I was nervous and I was struggling with my concentration. It was like, 'Who is watching? How should I play?'

“Now, I’m just enjoying myself and helping our team win.”

He was anything but tentative in this one. After missing his first shot of the game, Prug made eight of his next nine and converted all four free throws.

“That’s the Ivan we’ve seen,” Assumption coach Joe Ewen said. “That’s how he can play. He’s such a tough matchup and shoots it better than anybody. He can get down in the post and do the dirty work as well.

“That’s a big coming-out game for him.”

Prug was ineligible for the first half of the season because of his move to the States. Since being inserted into Assumption’s lineup seven games ago, he is averaging around 10.5 points and 6 rebounds.

He was the best player on the floor Tuesday.

Prug had success in the pick-and-pop game from the perimeter and also scored off the dribble.

“He went off,” Sabers coach Marty Marshall said. “When you’re on, you’re on.”

Ewen said it was the Knights’ game plan to utilize Prug on the perimeter to create problems for Sabers 6-9 and 295-pound post Shawn Gilbert. Central DeWitt switched a guard on Prug and he was able to shoot over them.

Regardless of who guarded him, Prug was not missing.

“Being in that (zone) is different,” said Prug, who also had six rebounds and a pair of assists. “It is one of the best feelings ever. I’m not thinking about anything else. It is just shooting and playing, and that’s how it should be.”

Prug had 13 straight points for the Knights (11-5, 9-4 MAC) to turn a three-point halftime deficit into a four-point lead late in the third quarter.

The Sabers (11-5, 8-5) never could climb all the way back. Matthew Watters buried a 3-pointer to trim the deficit to three with 2 ½ minutes left, but Prug countered with two free throws to trigger an 8-2 surge to end the game.

Noah Mack had 11 points and Luke Klostermann chipped in 10 for the Knights.

“We’re going to be a tough out in the postseason,” Ewen said. “We like what we have with Ivan and Noah as a 1-2 punch, and then J.J. (Stratman), Jay (Costello) and Rico (Byrd) can score it as well.

“We’re excited where we’re at and where we can go from here.”

Central DeWitt, meanwhile, has hit its first speed bump of the season as it has dropped a season-high three straight.

The Sabers mustered only 20 points in the second half.

“We couldn’t make a shot and we kept shooting from the outside,” Marshall said. “We got away from who we are and getting it inside.”

Gilbert finished with 21 points and Watters had 10.

“We’re not going to push the panic button and get out of what we’ve done,” Marshall said. “We’re in a three-game losing streak, but this is the MAC and you’re going to have times like this.

“This is a tough stretch, but our kids will continue to stay together.”

