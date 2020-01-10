PV boys find offensive rhythm in win over Clinton

The Spartans did not come out on fire, missing their first six shots, but they got offensive rebounds on four of those attempts. Junior Matt Mickle snagged three of those offensive boards which led to second chances. Carter Cline also kept possessions alive with rebounds as eight of PV's 14 first-quarter points were on second-chance possessions. It helped the hosts get out to a 14-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

From there, Dolphin and his teammates turned up the defense. All three of Dolphin's steals came in the second quarter, and he added two more deflections that led to steals. Pleasant Valley forced six turnovers by the River Kings in the quarter and played solid overall defense the entire period. When Clinton guards tried to drive into the lane, they often found themselves with nowhere to go.

The River Kings started to settle for 3-pointers and were not hitting. Clinton went 2-for-16 on 3-pointers in the first half. For the game, PV forced 19 turnovers.

"We got some deflections out of some traps and full-court pressure," Hillman said. "I think we are a really good half-court defensive team, but I think we just really have to find a way to manufacture some offense and tonight we did that."