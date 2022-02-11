PV boys' offense stays hot in rout of Bettendorf

Pleasant Valley prides itself on being an exceptional defensive basketball team.

But the second-ranked Spartans have found their offensive groove over the past few games, and it showed again as they poured in 11 3-pointers in their 63-37 Mississippi Athletic Conference win at Bettendorf on Friday night.

Pleasant Valley (19-0, 16-0 MAC), which drained 16 3-point shots in each of its previous two games, is averaging 72 points per game over its last three contests.

“We’ve shot the ball well the past few games,” said Pleasant Valley’s Ryan Dolphin, who went 5-for-8 from beyond the arc in Friday’s victory. “We’re just shooting the ball with a lot of confidence right now. We’ve got guys staying after practice and coming in before practice to get a lot of shots up, and it shows out there that we’re putting in a lot of work.”

Dolphin, who went 6-for-9 from 3-point range and scored 24 points in PV’s win over Clinton on Tuesday, got off to another hot start, scoring 10 first-quarter point as the Spartans led 17-12 after eight minutes of play.

“He’s coming off of a couple other really nice shooting nights,” Pleasant Valley head coach Steve Hillman said of his point guard. “He’s a senior player playing in a big game, and we expect that out of Ryan. He gives that to us time after time, not just with his scoring ability, but with his leadership and ball handling.”

From there, Dolphin’s teammates searched him out. Dolphin finished with a game-high 25 points to lead the Spartans.

“We love making each other better,” said Pleasant Valley’s Connor Borbeck, who had five assists to go with 12 points. “We’re not iso players. We’re just a lot better as a team when we swing the ball and get each other open shots.”

But while the Spartans had a hot shooting night, going 11-for-28 from long distance, it was still their bread-and-butter defense that helped them pull away. Pleasant Valley limited Bettendorf to just four points in the second quarter as the Spartans built a 34-16 lead going into the break.

“We thought we were a little uncharacteristic the first quarter,” Borbeck said. “We gave up too many points. We’re a defensive team. We start on the defensive end, and our defense leads to our offense. We knew we couldn’t give up as many points as we did in the first quarter. Four points is where we like it.”

Pleasant Valley started the second half on a 10-2 run, capped by a pair of Dolphin 3-pointers, to extend its lead to 26 points.

“My teammates do a great job of finding the hot shooter,” Dolphin said. “As a team, we’re very unselfish. We know that if a guy’s hot to get him the ball. We’re a really unselfish team and we play together. That shows on the offensive end with the way we executed tonight.”

David Gorsline added 11 points for the Spartans.

Bettendorf’s Caden Wilkins, the second-leading scorer in the MAC, was limited to nine points on 4-for-11 shooting. Asher Wade added eight points for the Bulldogs (9-10, 8-8 MAC), who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.

“I think they beat us in about every facet of the game tonight,” Bettendorf head coach Curtis Clark said. “We knew that they score the ball well from the perimeter. Perimeter defense was a key of ours tonight, and we obviously didn’t do it well enough.”

On a night where the Spartans were clicking on both the offensive and defensive ends, Hillman was very pleased with his squad’s performance.

“I thought our kids were locked in and ready to go tonight,” he said. “You could see it and you could feel it. They played well. It was a fun night.”

