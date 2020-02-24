PV breaks loose after halftime to beat West

The Spartans went back inside to Townsend and he later hit foul shots to make it 25-15. John Michael Thornton hit an inside shot for West to cut it to 25-17 but Mickle came down on the next possession and buried a three-pointer from the wing to push the lead to 28-17.

"Matt had some nice steals and made a big three-pointer," Townsend said. "It was a spark that we definitely needed."

PV led 30-20 at the end of the third quarter. Jermaine Gardner buried a three-pointer to give West some hope, down 30-23 but PV went back to Townsend on two of the next three possessions and he rewarded his teammates with four points in the paint.

Dolphin later hit a short running jump shot to put the Spartans up 36-23 with 4 minutes, 31 seconds remaining. West could not get any closer the rest of the way.

Ragins finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Spartans, including eight on the defensive end to limit West's opportunities. For the game, Pleasant Valley out-rebounded the Falcons, 33-20. Joey Borbeck came off the bench for PV and grabbed six defensive rebounds as well.