PV breaks loose after halftime to beat West

After a defensive struggle in the first half against Davenport West, the Pleasant Valley boys basketball team needed an offensive spark.
Junior forwards Jacob Townsend and Matt Mickle gave the Spartans what they needed.
Townsend scored 12 of his game-high 21 points in the second half and Mickle hit big buckets in the third quarter as PV pulled away from West for a 47-32 win in a Class 4A substate opening-round game Monday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley travels to face Davenport Central in a substate semifinal Friday at 7 p.m.
The host Spartans (12-10) only led the Falcons (3-19) 17-15 at halftime as both teams had defensive intensity that usually comes out for the playoffs. Every basket in the first half was challenged and while the Falcons had a difficult time shooting (5-for-23 from the floor), PV struggled with nine turnovers.
"I think we were a little nervous since this was the first playoff game for a lot of us and West played really good defense," Townsend said. "In the second half, I think we were more comfortable and into the game."
Townsend came out and hit a jumper in the lane on the Spartans' first possession of the third quarter to get things going. After a West miss, CJ Ragins nailed a shot from near the foul line after a nice pass from Townsend to make it 21-15. Mickle forced a steal and later got a nice pass from Ryan Dolphin on a fast break to make it 23-15. The quick run forced West coach David Robinson to burn a timeout.
The Spartans went back inside to Townsend and he later hit foul shots to make it 25-15. John Michael Thornton hit an inside shot for West to cut it to 25-17 but Mickle came down on the next possession and buried a three-pointer from the wing to push the lead to 28-17.
"Matt had some nice steals and made a big three-pointer," Townsend said. "It was a spark that we definitely needed."
PV led 30-20 at the end of the third quarter. Jermaine Gardner buried a three-pointer to give West some hope, down 30-23 but PV went back to Townsend on two of the next three possessions and he rewarded his teammates with four points in the paint.
Dolphin later hit a short running jump shot to put the Spartans up 36-23 with 4 minutes, 31 seconds remaining. West could not get any closer the rest of the way.
Ragins finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Spartans, including eight on the defensive end to limit West's opportunities. For the game, Pleasant Valley out-rebounded the Falcons, 33-20. Joey Borbeck came off the bench for PV and grabbed six defensive rebounds as well.
"He is really athletic and can get off the floor quick," Townsend said of Ragins. "But he is also getting more comfortable offensively and we are going to need that."
Spartans coach Steve Hillman said if others can step up like Ragins did offensively, his team will have a shot against Central. Pleasant Valley only scored 19 points in a road loss to the Blue Devils on Jan. 7.
"We got the ball inside to Townsend and CJ was relentless on the boards," Hillman said. "If we get a double-double from CJ, we definitely have a chance."
For the Falcons, seniors Jamal Winston and Logan Petersen ended their high school careers on solid notes. Winston led West with 12 points and six rebounds. Petersen had three points but added three steals and four rebounds.
Robinson said he thanked Winston and Petersen for their effort in what has been a tough season, record wise. West lost 6-foot-8 inch post player Aldane Barrett to a hand injury a month ago and Barrett did not return this season.
"Our guys played hard all year and particularly the last five or six games, they have done everything we have asked of them," he said. "Winston and Petersen showed our guys how to compete and play hard. They have helped us get ready for next year.
"As a coach, to see them turn into great young men, that is the biggest joy for me."