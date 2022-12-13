PV executes late to beat West 64-63 in OT

Davante Bradford’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer sent the game to overtime for West, but the Pleasant Valley High School boys basketball team triumphed 64-63 in overtime for a Mississippi Athletic Conference road win on Tuesday night.

The Falcons (2-2, 2-1 MAC) were without leading scorer Jermilyn Gardner (16 points) in overtime after he fouled out in the fourth quarter. Gardner scored all of his points in the second half and Bradford came off the bench to score 15, including two triples in OT.

Caden Rubel (15 points) and Connor Borbeck (13) scored all 10 points for the Spartans (2-2, 2-2) during the extra frame.

The free throw disparity made a big difference for PV, which made 23 of 27 at the line. West was 7 for 15 at the line including 1 of 4 in the fourth quarter.

“Recently, early season, we haven’t been shooting well so we try to get to the free throw line to get our confidence, and we’re confident with our free throws,” said Borbeck. “They’re free throws, they should be free most of the time. Taking the ball to the rim and playing through contact is what’s going to win us the game.”

The performance at the charity stripe did just that as every last one made the difference. Borbeck hit a pair to put PV up 64-60 with 16 seconds left.

The Spartans led 22-18 before a 21-12 third-quarter swing put West up five going into the fourth quarter. Gardner was 3 of 3 from deep in the third, including a buzzer-beater to end the frame.

PV’s Max Schmeltzer wasted no time getting the Spartans back in the game to start the fourth quarter. The sophomore hit PV’s first three shots and scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter.

Both teams defended well and often traded turnovers and small scoring runs. It was a back and forth contest that came down to the wire in both the fourth quarter and overtime.

“We knew when it got into crunch time we wanted to get fouled and get to the line,” Borbeck said. “Just shooting with confidence is what we wanted to do.”

PV coach Steve Hillman said West did a good job speeding his team up in the first half. PV finished with 16 turnovers to West’s 11.

That changed down the stretch.

“I thought in the last four minutes of the game in overtime we really out-executed them,” Hillman said. “We made good decisions, played off of base, jump-stopped, just fundamental things that allowed us to get open looks. I was proud of our execution down the stretch.”

It took a team effort offensively once again for the Spartans to earn the MAC win.

Hillman thought Coy Kipper (eight points) also did a good job defensively and handling the ball in pressure in the win. PV’s inside-outside game was effective as Max Muszalski added 15 points inside, including six in the fourth quarter.

Landon Winston added 13 points for the Falcons.

“West is a really good team. Offensively they’re skilled and their pressure forces you to make bad decision,” Hillman said. “I think just a good growing up moment for our kids to go on the road in a tough game against a good opponent and execute down the stretch.”

Borbeck said the win provides the team confidence after some “tough breaks” in two losses.

“Our two losses before we were up going into halftime, had a rough start to the second half and it was all downhill from there,” Borbeck said. “We knew we didn’t want to make the same mistake letting West back in it. And they did, they banged a couple shots in, which is what West does, go on runs, but it was about what we do to recover and bounce back.”