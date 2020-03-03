PV falls to sharp-shooting Iowa City West

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Though they lost, the Pleasant Valley Spartans grew up in a big way Tuesday night.
They took an uppercut from No. 4 Iowa City West, but instead of folding, the Spartans got up off the mat and held their own before falling 55-36 to the Trojans in a Class 4A substate final at Iowa City Liberty.
“Just really proud of where our guys have come this year. Going into the season, having a young group of guys, we knew we’d take some lumps, and our guys just stayed the course all year,” PV coach Steve Hillman said. “The goal was to try and be our best at the end, to get in the third round and play a state championship team.”
The win sends the Trojans (21-2) to the state tournament for the 10th straight season and 20th overall.
"That's always the goal to begin with so whenever you get a goal, you're happy," Iowa City West coach Steve Bergmann said. "A good group of guys, they work their butt off. We're getting better and that's obvious."
PV (13-11) trailed 10-4 early, but six straight points tied the game at 10 with 1 minute, 50 seconds left in the first quarter.
Then came the Trojan uppercut.
Iowa City West went on a 22-3 run that lasted until halftime, taking a 32-13 lead into the break. The Trojans shot 13-of-18 from the field in the first half, including 5-of-8 from behind the 3-point line.
“I think we just got into the flow of our offense,” said junior Marcus Morgan, who scored a game-high 17 points and added four rebounds for the Trojans. “Credit most of that to our defense. We were solid and they weren’t getting very many easy shots and we were running our offense and getting a lot of high-percentage shots.”
Evan Brauns added 14 points and Nicholas Pepin 13 as the Trojans didn’t shoot much worse in the second half and finished 19-of-29 from the field. But Pleasant Valley regrouped at halftime, opening the third quarter on a 7-0 run and cut the gap to 41-28 after three quarters.
Pleasant Valley actually got the deficit down to 10 points, 44-34, on a Matt Mickle 3 with 4:55 left in the game, but West closed out the game on an 11-2 run to pull away.
"Just keep fighting," said PV junior Jacob Townsend, who led the Spartans with 12 points and added seven rebounds. "That proved right there we can compete with anybody in the state because they're probably one of the best, if not the best team, in the state. Just keep going at it and it's not over until that last buzzer."
The Spartans lose five seniors from this team, including three-year player Carter Cline, but return a solid core for next year. Mickle and Ryan Dolphin added six points and CJ Ragins had nine points and four rebounds. All return next year, eager to build on a late-season push.
"Other than a really bad second quarter, I really liked the way our guys competed and fought," Hillman said. "Excited about the future for these guys. Our guys understand the areas we need to get better at individually and they're going to put the time in to do that. They're a really fun group of kids to coach. ... They're going to make a lot of growth this offseason, and it's a great experience to have this postseason run."