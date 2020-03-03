PV falls to sharp-shooting Iowa City West

“I think we just got into the flow of our offense,” said junior Marcus Morgan, who scored a game-high 17 points and added four rebounds for the Trojans. “Credit most of that to our defense. We were solid and they weren’t getting very many easy shots and we were running our offense and getting a lot of high-percentage shots.”

Evan Brauns added 14 points and Nicholas Pepin 13 as the Trojans didn’t shoot much worse in the second half and finished 19-of-29 from the field. But Pleasant Valley regrouped at halftime, opening the third quarter on a 7-0 run and cut the gap to 41-28 after three quarters.

Pleasant Valley actually got the deficit down to 10 points, 44-34, on a Matt Mickle 3 with 4:55 left in the game, but West closed out the game on an 11-2 run to pull away.

"Just keep fighting," said PV junior Jacob Townsend, who led the Spartans with 12 points and added seven rebounds. "That proved right there we can compete with anybody in the state because they're probably one of the best, if not the best team, in the state. Just keep going at it and it's not over until that last buzzer."