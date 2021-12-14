PV holds off North, stays unbeaten in MAC

Pleasant Valley felt a little pressure Tuesday night and the Spartans responded one free throw at a time.
PV worked its way to the line 18 times in the fourth quarter of its Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball game against Davenport North, knocked down 16 of those shots and pulled away to a 68-56 victory.
"Their pressure was different than we’ve seen the first few games, but we settled down and played the way we needed to play," Pleasant Valley senior Joel Lawlor said. "We’re a pretty young team, and this game, it was a good learning experience for us."
The Wildcats forced the issue even after falling behind 39-27 five minutes into the second half.
"Our guys showed a lot of fight. Wins are never easy to get on the road, but when they opened a lead, we continued to battle all the way to the end," North coach Marquez Davis said.
North’s Mike Lowery scored 11 of his team-leading 18 points in the third quarter, part of a 10-for-12 effort from the field in the quarter that kept the Wildcats in the game.
The only thing hotter than North’s shooting in the eight-minute stretch was PV’s 8-for-8 touch in the third quarter.
That red-hot shooting kept PV in front 44-41 heading into the final frame, but Spartans coach Steve Hillman knew something had to change.
"It seemed like the last three, four minutes of the third quarter we got out of rhythm. We had a couple of turnovers, mistakes and Lowery got cooking," Hillman said. "We needed to get back to our game."
The Spartans continued to score the ball in the opening moments of the fourth quarter.
When Lawlor put a backdoor lay-up through the basket on the first possession of the quarter, Hillman started to see a more familiar look and flow to PV’s game.
The Spartans’ string of consecutive baskets to open the second half ended at 10, but after that Pleasant Valley was driving the ball to the basket and found itself at the line frequently.
Lawlor, who led four Spartans in double figures with a 21-point performance, teamed with Ryan Dolphin and Connor Borbeck to finish off PV’s 18-of-20 game at the line by combining for 16 free throws in the final quarter.
The first nine came during an 11-2 run that turned a 50-47 game into a 61-49 advantage with 1 minute, 9 seconds remaining.
"It didn’t end the way we wanted, but it was good for us, a young team, to play a good team like this," Davis said. "PV isn’t going to beat themselves but we can learn a lot from this and I think we will."
K.J. Lamonte complemented Lowery’s effort, scoring 13 of his 15 points for North (2-3, 2-1 MAC) in the second half.
Sophomore David Gorsline helped the Spartans (4-0, 3-0) take a 24-17 lead at the half.
He scored all 11 points he had in the game by hitting each of the five shots he attempted during the half.