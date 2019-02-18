Playoff basketball games often come down to which team makes free throws in key situations.
The Pleasant Valley boys basketball team took on that challenge against Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Monday night in a Class 4A first-round substate game. The Spartans went to the foul line 36 times and made 29 of their attempts to help hold off the J-Hawks for a 62-55 win in PV's gym.
Pleasant Valley (15-7) will travel to take on second-ranked North Scott at 7 p.m. on Friday in a substate semifinal.
While PV did not shoot great in the fourth quarter of the game which helped keep Jefferson close, the Spartans were nearly perfect before that, going 13-for-14 at the line in the first three quarters. The Spartans went 16-for-22 in the final quarter but the misses did not come at key times. PV did not miss the front end of any one-and-one attempts.
Spartans senior Hunter Snyder was 11-for-13 at the free-throw line and made several big attempts in the fourth quarter. Snyder also led the hosts with 20 points and six rebounds.
"(Assistant) coach (Neal) Green does a good job of making different free-throw drills and I know a lot of times they are pressure free throws," Snyder said. "If you miss one you go back to zero, so we do a lot with free throws. It's a big part of our game."
Carter Cline (7-for-8) and Jacob Townsend (5-for-6) were nearly perfect from the charity stripe while Carter Duwa went a perfect 4-for-4. Cline finished with 12 points while Townsend and Duwa each added 11 points for the winners.
Because the free throws and an excellent shooting percentage in the first half, Pleasant Valley was able to get out in front of Jefferson by the score of 18-11 after the first quarter. That lead stayed in the same six-to-seven point range throughout the entire first half. The J-Hawks also went 2-for-10 from the three-point line which limited their scoring chances as PV lead 26-19 at halftime.
That was not the case in the second half as the visitors came out on fire from deep. Led by junior Ozzie Meiborg and senior Blaze Bouzek, Jefferson made four three-pointers in the third quarter and six three-pointers in the fourth. Meiborg hit five threes while Bouzek hit three from deep in the last two quarters.
Willie Guy III also had two three-pointers in the second half as Jefferson went 10-for-20 from behind the arc to keep things close.
"You try to get a hand in their face but when they are pulling up two feet behind the (three-point) line and making them, that's a credit to them for making big shots," Snyder said of Jefferson's three-point shooting.
Bouzek's three-pointer with 1 minute, 37 seconds gave the visitors their only lead of the game at 35-34. On the next possession, Cline buried a trifecta from the top of the key to put PV back on top. Duwa later added a pair of free throws to give the hosts a 39-35 edge going into the fourth quarter.
Duwa came up with two big hoops, a three-pointer and a driving layup, to help PV get out to a 47-40 lead midway through the fourth. Townsend added a pair of driving jump shots of his own and also grabbed some big rebounds to keep the Spartans' lead at five to six points in a key stretch. It became a free-throw shooting contest down the stretch that saw the Spartans make the free throws they needed to.
"Early on in the game, PV gets a five-point lead but it feels like a 15-point lead because they are so fundamental, they take good shots and they don't make a lot of mistakes," Jefferson coach Brandon Horman said. "They had guys step up and make shots, make free throws and that's big in playoff games."
Raejzuan Shockley finished with 15 points for Jefferson while Meiborg (15 points), Bouzek (12 points) and Guy III (13 points) all had big games as well. Jefferson finishes the season at 10-10 overall and says goodbye to seniors Bouzek, Guy III, Dymonte Hawkins, Sam Staley, Brayden Boche, Jackson Snyder and Evan Griffith.
"As good as they are on the court, they are even better (people) off the court," Horman said of his seniors. "That's what's tough, it's not losing a game, but knowing those days of coaching them are over."