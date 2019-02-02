Pleasant Valley used a week filled with weather postponements and cancellations to do a little soul searching.
Whatever the Spartans discussed during the week paid off as PV beat Davenport West 48-29 Saturday for its second win in as many days. A night after putting up 62 points against Davenport North, Saturday was an opportunity for the Spartans to showcase their defense, holding West scoreless for nearly 14 minutes to build up their lead.
"I think it all goes back to our game at North Scott (a 62-38 loss) where we pretty much laid an egg and didn't play well," PV head coach Steve Hillman said. "We had to re-evaluate everything, how we were going to play offensively, what we were going to do on the defensive end, so just playing a little more controlled and a little more efficiently."
The Spartans (10-6, 7-6 MAC) jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but the Falcons fought back, with Malik Westerfield cutting the lead to 10-6 with 2 minutes, 25 seconds left in the first quarter.
West (5-10, 4-9) didn't score again until a basket from Jamil Haymond with 4:32 left in the third quarter. By then, Pleasant Valley led 23-8.
The dry spell included a second quarter during which West was 0-for-7 from the field and had seven turnovers. Haymond led the Falcons with eight points on the afternoon.
"We've just got to know when to take good shots, and it's a process. It's going to take a minute," West head coach David Robinson said. "We stood up there and we fought. We just couldn't make a basket. Our guys have to understand to keep moving the ball until we get the shot that we want instead of settling for it."
Carter Duwa and Cade Collier each had 12 points to lead the Spartans, Collier's total was a career high, a good way to follow up a nine-point performance Friday night against North, with Hillman calling it his best weekend of the year.
"I felt like we were taking quick shots in the first half instead of being able to drive and find the open person," said Collier, who entered the weekend averaging 4.1 points per game. "Each day we work on our defense, and that's turning the corner and looking really good right now. If we can get our offense down, that will help us keep doing what we're doing."
Jacob Townsend was another key in the game for the Spartans. Making his third straight start, the PV sophomore scored the game's first five points and finished with nine points, six rebounds, a steal and an assist.
"We've had a lot of scorers and a lot of guys that can put the ball in the basket so any little thing I can do will help us win," Townsend said. "We've been focusing on defense recently and I think that was our emphasis, coming out and playing with energy."