It may have seemed like such a slam-dunk recruit.
With Dallas Duwa serving the last 10 years as an assistant for the Augustana men's basketball team, it would make most think that his son, Carter, ending up a Viking would be a no-brainer.
The 6-foot shooting guard at Pleasant Valley made it official on Monday that he would join coach Grey Giovanine's Division III power after graduating this coming spring as a three-year starter for coach Steve Hillman.
“I wanted to look at all my options, but Augustana was always on my mind and I always really wanted to go there,” said Carter Duwa. “I just wanted to make sure and I was going to look at other schools. Augustana was, by far, the best choice.”
Carter Duwa said he took visits to fellow CCIW schools Wheaton and North Central and attended a camp at UW-Oshkosh. He said there was also interest from other Iowa Division III schools as well as Div. II Southwest Minnesota State.
“When I went on my visit, I really felt at home,” said Duwa, noting a connection with some professors in the business department as well. “It's a great basketball program, of course, and I want to be a part of that.”
Having his dad also be a part of that is a bonus.
“He was really excited,” said Carter of his dad's reaction to his college choice.
This is not the first father-son situation at Augustana in Giovanine's 20-year tenure. Ray Swetalla also served as an assistant when his sons Dain and Nate played there from 2005-2008.
Hillman had high praise for Duwa.
“One of the best shooters we have had in our program," the PV coach said. "He is a gym rat who works constantly at his game to improve.”
As a junior, Duwa led the 19-3 Spartans in scoring (14.1 ppg), 3-pointers (49), 3-point percentage (.405) and free-throw percentage (.935). His free-throw mark was a school record and he was also second on the team with 65 assists. He was named all-substate and was a second team All-Mississippi Athletic Conference selection.
“We're excited to get this type of player this early,” Giovanine said. “I've been involved with his family for 10 years with him coming to our camps and games. He has to be as familiar with the program as any recruit we've ever had. He was obviously comfortable with us.”