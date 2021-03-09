PV takes a crack at 'elite' Waukee squad

The Spartans understand controlling pace is essential against the Warriors.

“We have to play to our speed if we want to come out with a ‘W,’” Dolphin said.

Even if that means guarding for long stretches or two- to three-minute possessions on offense.

“It is all about winning,” Dolphin said, “and whatever we can do to improve our chances of winning, we’ll do.”

Hillman said PV’s deliberate style gives his team the best chance to hang with a team like Waukee.

“We have to be 100% locked in defensively and you have to guard it one possession at a time,” he noted. “They’re going to make plays and make shots with the players they’ve got over there. You’ve got to put that behind you and get a stop the next time down, and offensively you’ve got to keep the floor spaced against them so they don’t use their length.”

From where PV started, two losses in its first three games, to its current nine-game win streak, Hillman believes this particular Spartan squad has made as much progress as any he’s coached.

This will be the ultimate test against a Waukee team which some have compared to the great Ames squad of Harrison Barnes and Doug McDermott in 2010.

“We’re huge underdogs so hopefully that will make us play loose,” Hillman said. “We just want to go out and compete, show people what we can do. We’ve been on the other shoe as a higher seed and that’s hard, too. Hopefully, (the pressure) is a factor for them.”

