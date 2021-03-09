PV takes a crack at 'elite' Waukee squad

When Steve Hillman summed up the challenge facing his Pleasant Valley boys’ basketball team at the Iowa Class 4A state tournament Wednesday afternoon, he did so in seven words.
The word “elite” was used three times to describe Waukee.
“Elite offensively, elite skill and elite size,” the PV coach said.
The Spartans square off with one of the most talented high school basketball teams assembled in Iowa over the past two decades at Wells Fargo Arena in a 4 p.m. quarterfinal.
Waukee’s starting lineup goes 6-foot-5, 6-7, 6-7, 6-7 and 6-8. Hillman referred to it as a “David vs. Goliath” tussle in terms of size.
Sharpshooter Payton Sandfort is off to play at the University of Iowa in the fall. Tucker DeVries has signed to join his father, Darian, at Drake University. Sophomores Omaha Biliew and Pryce Sandfort are garnering Division I attention.
Nine of Waukee’s 13 wins are by 25 points or more this season.
“We’ve shown we can play with about anybody from around here,” PV senior Jacob Townsend said. “Why not show we can do the same with those Des Moines schools?”
Waukee has lost twice — a one-point defeat to Johnston in early January without DeVries and a 14-point setback to nationally ranked Bellevue West (Neb.). The Warriors had a 15-point lead early on Bellevue.
“We’re the seven seed playing against a really good two seed,” guard Ryan Dolphin said. “We don’t have a lot of pressure on us. We just need to play relaxed, have fun and enjoy it.”
PV has exceeded expectations outside its locker room this season. Projected fourth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll, the Spartans took first and have won 19 of 22 games.
“I would not have anticipated 19-3 with these guys,” Hillman said. “I knew we were going to be good and knew we were going to be competitive, but it has come together a little better than we expected as coaches.”
Supreme defense and an unselfish mentality have been the biggest components to PV’s success.
Nobody has reached 50 points against the Spartans since early December. And while it might not have the individual firepower like Waukee, the players in PV’s system have embraced their roles.
“It helps coach Hillman knows his squad, knows our personalities and what we bring to the table when it comes to basketball,” Townsend said.
PV has shown it can play and win in a variety of ways. It won a 21-19 tilt over Bettendorf in the substate semifinal. Three days later, it put up 57 points in an 11-point substate final win over Iowa City Liberty.
The Spartans understand controlling pace is essential against the Warriors.
“We have to play to our speed if we want to come out with a ‘W,’” Dolphin said.
Even if that means guarding for long stretches or two- to three-minute possessions on offense.
“It is all about winning,” Dolphin said, “and whatever we can do to improve our chances of winning, we’ll do.”
Hillman said PV’s deliberate style gives his team the best chance to hang with a team like Waukee.
“We have to be 100% locked in defensively and you have to guard it one possession at a time,” he noted. “They’re going to make plays and make shots with the players they’ve got over there. You’ve got to put that behind you and get a stop the next time down, and offensively you’ve got to keep the floor spaced against them so they don’t use their length.”
From where PV started, two losses in its first three games, to its current nine-game win streak, Hillman believes this particular Spartan squad has made as much progress as any he’s coached.
This will be the ultimate test against a Waukee team which some have compared to the great Ames squad of Harrison Barnes and Doug McDermott in 2010.
“We’re huge underdogs so hopefully that will make us play loose,” Hillman said. “We just want to go out and compete, show people what we can do. We’ve been on the other shoe as a higher seed and that’s hard, too. Hopefully, (the pressure) is a factor for them.”