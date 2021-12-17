PV wins ugly against fast, physical Falcons

Davenport West made it ugly, but the eighth-ranked Pleasant Valley boys basketball team grinded out a 48-40 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory at home on Friday evening.
PV senior Ryan Dolphin scored a game-high 17 points and junior Connor Borbeck had a hot first quarter and finished with 12 points for the Spartans (5-0, 3-0 MAC) in a game in which the teams combined for 33 turnovers.
Dolphin, who was 3 of 5 from deep after a scoreless first quarter, said the team was uncharacteristically careless with the ball this time out.
“That can’t happen,” he said after the team had 17 turnovers to West’s 16. “A win’s a win but they definitely sped us up and we didn’t play the way we wanted to. … We let them dictate the play style.”
The Falcons (1-4, 1-3 MAC) kept within striking distance but could not capitalize when they had their chances to cut into the lead. Both teams struggled with traveling calls in the game and often traded giveaways.
West shot 2 of 12 in the fourth quarter as each team only scored nine points in the final frame. The Falcons were 4 of 20 from deep and PV was 6 of 16 from long range.
A fast and physical West group disrupted PV offensively, but the Falcons could not get the deficit below five or six points. PV led 43-37 with 1:11 left before closing out the victory.
PV senior Joel Lawlor (eight points) was 8 of 11 at the free-throw line, including 5 of 7 in the fourth quarter.
PV coach Steve Hillman credited West’s performance after the win.
“They completely took us out of what we wanted to do and we had trouble responding to it. The turnovers were a huge factor,” he said. “That has not been a common theme for us this year so I sure hope we can learn from it.”
West was led by Jermaine Gardner’s nine points and Phearless Caruthers (2 of 3 3-pointers) scored eight. The Falcons again struggled with free throws, going 10 of 19 at the line; PV was 12 of 18.
Despite the loss, West coach David Robinson’s team continues to compete.
“We’re getting better, we look better,” he said. “We had them on their heels, but they made some plays at the right time. Our guys are very competitive but the ball just didn’t go in at the right time we needed it.”
Robinson was proud of his team’s effort and said it is still getting healthy and developing its chemistry.
The Falcons look to rebound Saturday in the Genesis Shootout, taking on winless Alleman in the 10 a.m. opener at the Carver Center on the Augustana College campus.