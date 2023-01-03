PV's defense, balanced offense help snap Central's three-game win streak

The Pleasant Valley High School boys basketball team started the new year with a home win over Davenport Central in a similar manner it often has this season: good defense, balanced offense, and an ability to get to the line.

The Spartans trailed early before locking in a 55-40 Mississippi Athletic Conference win Tuesday night. PV (5-3, 5-1 MAC) remains atop the conference standings, while the Blue Devils fell to 5-4, 3-3 MAC.

Central came into Tuesday having won three straight, but following a break of almost two weeks, PV outscored Central 14-3 in the second quarter after the teams were locked at 10-all after the first.

After that, the Spartans held on to win comfortably.

“There were a lot of things offensively we were concerned about and I thought our guys did a good job of taking their strengths away,” Hillman said, “Or, at least making it hard for them.”

The streaky Blue Devils hit three early triples and led 9-3, but finished 7 of 20 from deep. Leading scorer Jamarion Readus, who entered the game averaging 20 points per game, finished with 13. No one else had more than six points for Central.

PV’s defense struggled early on, but Connor Borbeck scored a team-high 14 points and fellow starter Max Muszalski had 10 points. Max Schmeltzer contributed nine points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Hillman said Borbeck did a nice job of individually defending Readus and the team defense on ball screens did well.

“We took him away coming off the ball screen, we didn’t allow the big kid to hurt us on the roll,” Hillman said. “They do a lot of ball screen stuff, so really happy with how we guarded that.”

Central’s 6-foot-8 junior Anthony Gott picked up two early fouls and finished with four points.

Central was called 20 fouls in the game as PV made 14 of 20 at the line; Central was 5 of 10 at the line.

Schmeltzer, just a sophomore, has provided energy and toughness off the bench for PV.

“Tonight was huge, he’s just a tough kid,” Hillman said of Schmeltzer. “Really rebounded the ball well for us tonight. Not only defensively, but he got some big offensive rebounds for us as well. Plays with a lot of confidence. You wouldn't guess he’s just a sophomore when you watch him play. Just really excited with what he’s doing and the progres he’s making.”

A couple guys had off nights but Hillman liked how PV spread the scoring around. He added David Gorsline is still getting over an injury. PV outrebounded Central 33-17 in the win.

“I do like that we have some balance,” Hillman said. “We’re not a team where you can take one guy away and make it hard for us. We want to continue to build on that and have multiple guys that can score.”