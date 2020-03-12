Q-C well represented on Illinois 1A, 2A AP All-State teams

The Quad-Cities area was well-represented on the Associated Press Illinois Class 1A and 2A boys basketball teams that were announced on Thursday.
Wethersfield’s Colton Quagliano was the second-highest vote-getter in Class 1A as he landed a repeat spot on the first team.
Kewanee’s Kavon Russell was honored with a spot on the Class 2A second team, moving up from last year’s honorable mention status.
Three local players also earned honorable mention nods — Rockridge sophomore Nate Henry in Class 2A and the Lincoln Trail Conference pair of Annawan’s Julian Samuels and Ridgewood’s Ganon Greenman in 1A.
You have free articles remaining.
Quagliano, a 6-foot, junior, guard averaged 22.6 points, 5.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.5 steals for the 22-10 Flying Geese. He is already the school’s No. 2 all-time scorer with 1,894 points and within 146 of the school record.
Russell, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, averaged 18 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists for the 22-7 Three Rivers Conference East Division champs.
Henry, the 6-foot-4 sophomore, earned honorable mention status after averaging 23 points and nine rebounds per game for the 27-6 Three Rivers Conference West Division champs.
Annawan’s Samuels, a 6-foot senior guard, averaged 23.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.9 assists and 1.3 blocks for the 23-9 LTC regular-season champ Braves.
Ridgewood’s Greenman, a 6-2 junior forward, averaged 22.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists for the 21-12 Spartans. He also passed the 1,000-point scoring plateau this season.