Player of the Year

Caden Kirkman, Wilton

Kirkman leaves his mark as arguably the best boys' basketball player to come through Wilton High School. He finished his career with 1,833 points, 975 rebounds, almost 300 assists and 300 blocks. Named first team all-state in Class 2A by the Iowa Print Sportswriters Association (the first for the program), the substate player of the year in 2A-6 and unanimous All-River Valley Conference South Division, Kirkman will continue his career at Division II Augustana University in Sioux Falls.

The 6-foot-8 Kirkman was second in the state regardless of classification in scoring (27.4 ppg.) and fourth in 2A rebounding at 11.5 a game. He also put up a team-best 5.4 assists and 2.4 blocks for the 18-5 Beavers. Despite the defensive attention, Kirkman shot 66% from the field and 70% at the line. He had three triple-doubles on the season, including a 28-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist showing against West Branch in January. He posted a double-double in all but five of Wilton's 23 games and scored 21 points or more in 20 contests.

First team

Nolan DeLong;Durant;Senior;6-1;Five-sport athlete was unanimous All-River Valley Conference South Division selection after averaging 20.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. DeLong closed his career with 1,194 points, just the fifth player in program history to surpass 1,000 and first in 15 years.

Tye Hardin;Maquoketa;Junior;6-0;Unanimous All-River Valley Conference North Division and member of Class 3A all-substate team, Hardin led 13-win Cardinals in scoring (17.6 ppg.), rebounding (6.2 rpg.) and blocks. He shot 52% from the field and recorded a season-high 29 points in a win over Bellevue.

Caden Kirkman;Wilton;Senior;6-8;Signed to continue his career at Division II Augustana University in Sioux Falls, Kirkman led Beavers in scoring (27.4 ppg.), rebounding (11.2 rpg.), assists (5.4 apg.) and blocks (2.4 bpg.) He was the only player from the area to earn first team all-state recognition by the IPSWA.

Ty Northup;Louisa-Muscatine;Junior;6-2;The player of the year in the SEISC North and a Class 2A all-substate team choice, Northup averaged 21.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2 steals per game. He shot better than 55% from the field, almost 40% from beyond the arc and 77% at the free-throw line.

Hakeal Powell;Prince of Peace;Sophomore;5-11;First team All-Tri Rivers East Division and all-substate in Class 1A, Powell averaged a team-high 17.5 points for the 17-win Irish who reached the district semifinals. He recorded 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per contest along with shooting 47%.

Zane Witt;Camanche;Senior;6-8;IPSWA Class 2A third team all-state, an all-substate and All-RVC North selection, the St. Ambrose commit averaged a team-high 17 points to go with 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.9 blocks per tilt. Witt, who shot 68% from the field, had 187 blocked shots the past three years.

Second team

Carson Fuegen;Easton Valley;Senior;5-9;The Tri Rivers East Division player of the year averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 4.5 steals per game. He had 22 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in a win over Midland.

Damarion Honaker;Camanche;Junior;6-7;Second team All-RVC North selection compiled 16.8 points and team-high 8 boards per contest while shooting 69.4%. Posted a career-high 30 points in loss to Maquoketa.

Carter Meyer;Maquoketa;Junior;5-11;Second team All-RVC North choice averaged 15.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He made 40 shots from beyond arc, including eight in a career-high 32-point showing versus Anamosa.

Clayton Meyermann;Northeast;Junior;6-4;Averaged 13.7 points and team-high 9.1 boards in earning second team All-RVC North honors. Meyermann registered 25 points and 12 rebounds in a victory over Camanche.

Landyn Putman;Wilton;Junior;6-3;Second team All-RVC South Division and first team all-substate in 2A, Putman was Wilton's top 3-point threat with 56 makes. He was team's second-leading scorer (14.9) along with 5.2 rebounds.

Aidan Walker;Wilton;Senior;6-2;First team All-RVC South Division selection compiled 14 points, 3.3 rebounds, team-high 3.2 steals and 2.2 assists per contest. He knocked in six 3s in a February win over West Branch.

Honorable mention

Calamus-Wheatland: Pedar Rohling, jr.; Cole VanderHeiden, sr.

Camanche: Josh Wiersema, jr.

Columbus: Grant Watson, sr.

Durant: Garrett Hollenback, sr.; Caden Meyer, jr.

Easton Valley: Hayden Holdgrafer, jr.; Ivan Lant, jr.

Louisa-Muscatine: Xander Bieri, sr.

Maquoketa: Tyler Hinz, jr.; Kasey Coakley, sr.

Northeast: Gavin Kramer, so.

Tipton: Preston Daedlow, jr.; Ty Nichols, sr.

Wapello: Jackson Lanz, jr.; Carson Belzer, jr.

West Liberty: Jayce McHugh, jr.; Ty Jones, sr.

Wilton: Casen Reid, jr.