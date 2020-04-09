Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa boys basketball team

Player of the year: Caleb Delzell, Camanche, sr.
The Class 2A first team all-state selection by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association averaged 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 blocks per game along with shooting 57.4%. Headed to play at Kirkwood Community College, Delzell was a River Valley Conference Elite team selection and helped Camanche register a 23-4 record and a third-place finish at the state tournament. He finished his career with 965 points and 603 rebounds.
First team
Kaleb Cornilsen, Easton Valley
Height, year: 6-5, junior
Quick hit: Led the Iowa Q-C area in scoring at 20.2 points per game along with 10 rebounds and 2.9 steals while shooting 59%. Named co-player of year in Tri-Rivers East Division and first team all-state in Class 1A by IPSWA, Cornilsen missed six games with injury including district final with broken fibula.
Caleb Delzell, Camanche
Height, year: 6-8, senior
Quick hit: The Class 2A first team all-stater, off to play at Kirkwood Community College next season, led third-place state tournament team in scoring (14.6 ppg.), rebounding (8.6 rpg.) and blocks (47). He had season-high 28 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in win over Anamosa.
L.J. Henderson, Camanche
Height, year: 6-3, senior
Quick hit: RVC Elite team and 2A third team all-stater averaged 11.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game for 23-win Indians. The Clinton transfer, who shot nearly 58% from field, had season-high 27 points against Dubuque Senior.
Tucker Kinney, Central DeWitt
Height, year: 6-4, senior
Quick hit: All-Wamac East Division, all-substate and third team all-state in Class 3A by IPSWA, Kinney paced the 18-win Sabers in scoring (16.5 ppg.), rebounding (8.8) and steals (1.9 spg.). He matched a school-record with 41 points in win over Clear Creek-Amana.
Nathan Moeller, Prince of Peace
Height, year: 6-4, senior
Quick hit: Selected to Tri-Rivers East Division top team and third team all-state by IPSWA in 1A, Moeller recorded 18.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and nearly three blocks per game. Off to play at St. Ambrose, Moeller had season-high 32 points versus Midland.
Jessen Weber, Easton Valley
Height, year: 6-0, senior
Quick hit: Co-player of the year in the Tri-Rivers East Division, Weber was third team all-state by IPSWA in 1A and named to all-substate team for the 23-1 River Hawks. He averaged 18.5 points per game and shot 48% from 3-point line and 88% at foul line.
Second team
Frank Bierman, Tipton
Height, year: 6-4, senior
Key stats: All-River Valley Conference Elite team and 2A all-substate team choice averaged 13.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and shot 52.7%.
Maddox Griffin, Wapello
Height, year: 6-1, sophomore
Key stats: Unanimous SEISC North Division and Class 1A Substate 4 team, Griffin averaged 16.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.8 steals per game.
Joe Lilienthal, Durant
Height, year: 6-7, senior
Key stats: All-RVC South Divisional team recorded 14.1 points, 7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 52% for 10-win Wildcats.
Alex McAleer, Central DeWitt
Height, year: 6-5, senior
Key stats: Team's second-leading scorer was first team all-Wamac East Division. Averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for substate final squad.
Ethan Sahr, North Cedar
Height, year: 6-1, senior
Key stats: All-RVC Elite team recipient averaged team-high 15.7 points per game and made team-best 55 trifectas. He compiled 3.9 rebounds a contest.
Cam Soenksen, Camanche
Height, year: 6-2, senior
Key stats: Missed several games with back injury, but returned to earn RVC Elite team and third team all-state honors in 2A by IPSWA. Averaged 13.8 points and made team-best 62 threes.
Honorable mention
Bellevue: Paxton Felderman, sr.
Bellevue Marquette: Carson Michels, jr.
Calamus-Wheatland: Kaden Schnede, jr.; Brady Buchmeyer, jr.
Camanche: Zach Erwin, so.; Jordan Lawrence, jr.
Central DeWitt: Henry Bloom, jr.; Zach Hinkle, sr.; Logan Paulsen, sr.
Columbus: Eric Valdez, sr.
Easton Valley: Nate Trenkamp, sr.; Cade Jargo, sr.
Louisa-Muscatine: Brock Jeambey, sr.
Maquoketa: Caiden Atienza, jr.; Connor Becker, jr.; Clayton Widel, sr.
Midland: Britan Martens, sr.; Iziek Soper, jr.
Northeast: Dakota Stevenson, sr.
Prince of Peace: Kyler Wallace, jr.
Tipton: Trent Pelzer, sr.; Colby Kleppe, sr.
Wapello: Caden Thomas, jr.
West Liberty: Gavin Chown, sr.
Wilton: Caden Kirkman, fr.
