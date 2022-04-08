Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa boys basketball teams

Player of the year: Caden Kirkman, jr., Wilton

The unanimous all-River Valley Conference Elite Team choice and all-substate selection in Class 2A by the coaches was a difference-maker on both ends of the floor for the Beavers. He averaged 20.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game along with blocking a 2A-best 89 shots.

Wilton has progressed each season with Kirkman in the lineup. The Beavers were 4-18 in his freshman season, 11-12 his sophomore year and 17-6 this past season. The 6-foot-8 Kirkman has totaled 1,203 points, 717 rebounds, 244 blocks and 169 assists for his career with a year remaining.

First team

Name;School;Position;Year;Noteworthy

Cayden Deardorff;Easton Valley;6-7;Sr.;Unanimous Tri-Rivers East first team, IBCA all-substate, IPSWA Class 1A third team all-state, recorded 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks per game

Nolan DeLong;Durant;6-0;Jr.;All-RVC South Division, IBCA all-substate in 2A, averaged team-best 15.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.5 steals per game, 71% FTs

Adam Dunlap;Camanche;6-3;Sr.;All-RVC Elite team, IBCA all-substate in 2A, recorded 14.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals per game, 79% FTs, 34% 3s

Maddox Griffin;Wapello;6-3;Sr.;SEISC North Division player of year, IPSWA 1A second team all-state, Upper Iowa recruit, 21 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 5 steals per game

Caden Kirkman;Wilton;6-8;Jr.;Unanimous All-RVC Elite team, IBCA all-substate in 2A, team-best 20.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.9 blocks per game, 62% FGs

Zane Witt;Camanche;6-8;Jr.;Unanimous All-RVC Elite team, IBCA all-substate in 2A, averaged team-high 15.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3 blocks per game, 66% FGs

Second team

Carson Fuegen;Easton Valley;5-10;Jr.;Unanimous Tri-Rivers East choice, 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 3.6 steals per game, helped team to 19 wins

Cade Hughes;Northeast;6-4;Sr.;All-RVC North Division, team-best 13 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals per game, 72% FTs, led team to 16 wins

Carter Pataska;Northeast;6-6;Sr.;All-RVC North Division, 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game, 82% FTs, scored 503 points last two seasons

Landyn Putman;Wilton;6-3;So.;All-RVC South Division, 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game, 50.4% from 3, led RVC South in made 3s (61)

Caleb Wulf;West Liberty;5-9;Sr.;All-RVC South Division, led team in scoring (15.5) and rebounding (6.1), 2.5 steals, 1.7 assists per game, 43 made 3s

Cole VanderHeiden;Calamus-Wheatland;6-2;Jr.;Tri-Rivers East first team, team-high 11.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists per game, 43% FGs

Honorable mention

Camanche: Tucker Dickherber, sr.; Michael Delzell, sr.; Garrett Schultz, jr.

Columbus: Grant Watson, jr.

Durant: Garrett Hollenback, jr.

Easton Valley: Conor Gruver, sr.; Dylon Dyson, sr.

Northeast: Hayden Lee, sr.

Prince of Peace: Marcus Blount, jr.; Hakael Powell, fr.

Tipton: Bob Ryan, sr.; Ty Nichols, jr.

Wapello: Jackson Lanz, so.; Tade Parsons, sr.

West Liberty: Jayce McHugh, so.

Wilton: Jackson Hull, sr.; Aidan Walker, jr.

