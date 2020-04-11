Quad-Cities All-Metro boys basketball team

Iowa player of the year: Sean Peeters, Assumption, sr.
The Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year earned first team all-state honors in Class 3A from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and was recognized on the all-substate team. The school's all-time leading scorer with 1,130 points, Peeters averaged a league-best 23.6 points per game. He also pulled down 8.4 rebounds while shooting 60% from field and 37% from 3-point line. He scored a career-high 40 points in a win over Burlington.
Illinois player of the year: Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo, sr.
The Colorado State signee was named to the Associated Press Class 3A all-state first team and to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association first team in 3A. Also a first team all-Western Big 6 selection, Rivera averaged a metro-best 27.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the 21-win Maple Leafs, who finished second place in the conference and won a regional championship. Rivera is Geneseo's all-time leading scorer with 2,486 points.
First team
Ty Anderson, North Scott
Height, year: 6-7, senior
Honors/stats: Named first team all-state in Class 4A by Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, first team all-substate, first team all-MAC; averaged 18.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists per game, 56.6% FGs, 49% 3-pointers
Quick hit: The Northern Iowa signee spurred the Lancers to the state tournament for the third straight season. He closed career with 972 points and 546 rebounds. Team was 65-9 with him in the lineup the past three seasons.
Jayden Houston, Davenport North
Height, year: 6-2, junior
Honors/stats: Selected second team all-state in Class 4A by IPSWA, named to all-substate team and chosen to MAC's top team; averaged team-best 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 56.6% FGs
Quick hit: Houston made a buzzer-beater in substate final to launch North to state tournament for the first time since 2003. He averaged 19.5 points, five rebounds and was 17 of 26 from field in North's last two postseason games.
Sam Kilburg, North Scott
Height, year: 5-11, senior
Honors/stats: IPSWA Class 4A second team all-state, all-substate team, first team all-MAC; averaged 15.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists per game; 50.6% FGs, 46.9% 3-pointers
Quick hit: Three-year starter made a conference-best 61 3s and ranked first or second on team in points, rebounds, assists and steals. Headed to play at University of Dubuque, Kilburg tallied double figures in 22 of North Scott's 24 games.
Sean Peeters, Assumption
Height, year: 6-4, senior
Honors/stats: Mississippi Athletic Conference player of year, Class 3A first team all-state by IPSWA, all-substate team; averaged MAC-best 23.6 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, shot 60% from field, 37% from 3s
Quick hit: Undecided yet on where he'll attend college, the southpaw accounted for 44% of the Knights' scoring in a 19-5 season which ended in the substate final. Peeters set Assumption's single-season (542) and career mark (1,130) for points.
Jordan Rice, Rock Island
Height, year: 5-9 junior
Honors/stats: All-Western Big 6 first team, Illinois Associated Press Class 3A all-state honorable mention, Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 3A all-state third team; averaged 12.7 points, 5.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds per game
Quick hit: The point guard steered the Rocks to a 23-win season and a Class 3A regional championship. Besides being the team's floor general, he was Rock Island's primary defensive stopper and one of its better perimeter threats.
Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo
Height, year: 6-4, senior
Honors/stats: All-Western Big 6 first team, Illinois AP Class 3A all-state first team, Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 3A all-state first team; averaged metro-best 27.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game
Quick hit: The first Big 6 boys basketball player in four years to earn first team all-state honors, Rivera capped a phenomenal career with 56 points and 31 rebounds in two regional contests. His 2,486 points are a school record.
Second team
Emarion Ellis, Davenport Central
Height, year: 6-4, junior
Quick hit: Team's leading scorer was first team all-MAC, all-substate and Class 4A third team all-state by IPSWA. He averaged 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
Amarion Nimmers, Rock Island
Height, year: 6-1, sophomore
Quick hit: Second on the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game, Nimmers was second team all-Big 6. He was among the Rocks' top 3-point shooting threats at nearly 40%.
Kaiden Phillips, Davenport Central
Height, year: 6-5, senior
Quick hit: The first team all-MAC choice tallied 12.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and an Iowa Class 4A-best 67 blocked shots. He had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks in a win over Clinton in December.
Ryne Schimmel, Moline
Height, year: 6-2, junior
Quick hit: A second team all-Big 6 recipient, Schimmel was the Maroons' top scorer at almost 13 points per contest. He was among the league leaders in 3-point makes for Moline (16-15).
Jamal Winston, Davenport West
Height, year: 6-3, senior
Quick hit: Winston averaged 17.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. The second team all-conference selection was second in league in made 3s (53) and fifth in scoring.
Quincy Wiseman, Davenport North
Height, year: 6-2, junior
Quick hit: First team all-MAC and 4A all-substate, Wiseman compiled 14 points, four rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He made 38 shots from beyond the arc and was MAC's second best foul shooter at 87.5%.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Elijah Campos, sr.
Assumption: Dayne Hodge, jr.; Noah Mack, so.
Bettendorf: Lucas Hayes, sr.; Carter Furness, jr.
Clinton: Max Holy, sr.
Davenport Central: John Miller, jr.; Amari Porter, sr.
Davenport North: Sam Wellman, sr.; Mehki Jacobs, jr.
Davenport West: Aldane Barrett, jr.; Jermaine Gardner, so.
Geneseo: Jacob McConnell, sr.; Kyle Traphagan, jr.
Moline: Brock Harding, fr.; Kyle Taylor, so.
Muscatine: Josh Dieckman, jr.; Noah Yahn, jr.
North Scott: Trent Allard, sr.; Landon Eiland, jr.
Pleasant Valley: Jacob Townsend, jr.; Carter Cline, sr.
Rock Island: Taurean Holtam, sr.; Solomon Gustafson, sr.; Colton Sigel, jr.; Malachi Key, sr.
United Township: Daslah Geadeyan, jr.
