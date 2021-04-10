Quad-Cities All-Metro boys basketball team

Iowa player of the year: Emarion Ellis, sr., Assumption
After earning all-state honors as a junior at Davenport Central, Ellis transferred to Assumption for his final year and flourished. Despite missing time with injury, he had his fingerprints all over the Knights' success. The athletic guard led coach Matt Fitzpatrick's team in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks per game as Assumption won 19 games and reached the Class 3A state semifinals. Signed to play at Texas and listed as a four-star recruit by Rivals, Ellis poured in a career-high 33 points versus Ballard and was named all-tournament at state.
Illinois player of the year: Brock Harding, so., Moline
The only sophomore selected to the metro's top two teams, Harding steered the Maroons to an 11-3 conference mark and second-place finish. The first team all-Western Big 6 selection led coach Sean Taylor's squad in scoring, assists and steals while hitting almost 50% of his shots. A dynamic point guard with an innate feel for creating passing angles off the dribble, Harding was at the controls of an offense which averaged more than 72 points per game in Big 6 action. His 99 assists were 33 more than any other player in the conference.
FIRST TEAM
Emarion Ellis, Assumption
Height, year: 6-5, senior
Honors/stats: The IPSWA Class 3A first team all-state and first team all-MAC selection averaged a conference-best 18.1 points per game. He also tallied 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.7 steals per game while shooting 43%.
Quick hit: The Division I signee helped the Knights reach the state semifinals for the first time in eight years. He scored 58 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, collected nine steals, recorded eight assists and blocked six shots in two state games.
Brock Harding, Moline
Height, year: 6-0, sophomore
Honors/stats: Named first team all-Big 6, Harding recorded a team-best 16.8 points and 7.1 assists per contest along with averaging 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game. He shot nearly 80% from the foul line.
Quick hit: Already garnering interest from high-major Division I programs, the point guard propelled the Maroons to a 16-3 mark and a runner-up finish in the Big 6. Harding had 99 assists and a 2.6-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Jayden Houston, Davenport North
Height, year: 6-2, senior
Honors/stats: Selected as the MAC's player of the year and second team all-state in Class 4A by the IPSWA, Houston averaged 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals per contest. He shot a league-best 60.5% from the field.
Quick hit: Off to play at Division II Minot State, the three-year starter leaves as almost a 1,000-point scorer. He spurred the Wildcats to a 29-15 record the past two years, including a state tournament trip his junior season.
Amarion Nimmers, Rock Island
Height, year: 6-2, junior
Honors/stats: A second team all-Big 6 choice, Nimmers led league champion Rock Island in scoring at 18.2 points per game. He also averaged 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists a game while shooting at a 54% clip.
Quick hit: Nobody averaged more points per game in the metro this season than Nimmers. In the season finale against Galesburg, he scored the team's first 13 points and finished with a game-high 29 on 12 of 16 shooting.
Jordan Rice, Rock Island
Height, year: 5-10, senior
Honors/stats: A two-time all-Big 6 first team honoree, Rice compiled 13.2 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals a game for the Rocks. The floor general shot 52% from the field and was among the team leaders in defensive deflections.
Quick hit: Headed to play at Division II Illinois-Springfield, Rice had 20 points in the Rocks' victory over Geneseo to clinch the conference title. He was instrumental in Rock Island winning 37 games the past two seasons.
Jacob Townsend, Pleasant Valley
Height, year: 6-4, senior
Honors/stats: The first team all-MAC recipient and first team all-substate choice in Class 4A, Townsend registered a team-best 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 60.3%.
Quick hit: Still undecided on where he'll play in college, Townsend powered PV to a MAC championship, a 4A state tournament berth and a 19-win season. He had 17 points and 14 rebounds in substate final win over Iowa City Liberty.
Second team
Name;School;Height;Year;Noteworthy
Marieon Anderson;Rock Island;6-4;Jr.;Second team all-Big 6, 11.5 ppg., 5.8 rpg., 2.0 apg., 58.6% FGs, 77.5% FTs
Ryan Dolphin;Pleasant Valley;5-8;Jr.;First team all-MAC, all-substate team, 11 ppg., 3 apg., 1.2 spg., team-high 39 made 3s
Landon Eiland;North Scott;6-4;Sr.;First team all-MAC, all-substate team, Truman State signee, 12.7 ppg., 3.4 rpg., 1.8 apg.
John Miller;Davenport West;5-11;Sr.;First team all-MAC, all-substate team, 16.9 ppg., 3.1 rpg., 3.1 apg., 2.6 spg., 78% FTs
Darius Rogers;United Township;6-1;Jr.;Second team all-Big 6, team-best 15.2 ppg., 5.1 rpg., 2.4 apg., 52.4% FGs
Ryne Schimmel;Moline;6-2;Sr.;First team all-Big 6, 15.6 ppg., 4.5 rpg., 1.7 apg., 52% FGs, team-high 33 3s at 46.5%
Honorable mention
Assumption: Dayne Hodge, sr.; Noah Mack, jr.; Matt Tallman, sr.
Bettendorf: Carter Furness, sr.
Central DeWitt: Henry Bloom, sr.; Shawn Gilbert, jr.
Clinton: Jai Jensen, sr.
Davenport Central: Tracy Hayslett, so.; Niizair Rogers, sr.
Davenport North: Quincy Wiseman, sr.; Mike Lowery, jr.
Davenport West: Aldane Barrett, sr.; Jermaine Gardner, jr.
Geneseo: Bristol Lewis, so.; Kyle Traphagan, sr.
Moline: Rob Pulliam, jr.; Kyle Taylor, jr.
Muscatine: Josh Dieckman, sr.; Reed Ulses, sr.; Noah Yahn, sr.
North Scott: Oliver Hughes, jr.; Drew Kilburg, so.; Carter Markham, sr.