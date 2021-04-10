Quad-Cities All-Metro boys basketball team

Iowa player of the year: Emarion Ellis, sr., Assumption

After earning all-state honors as a junior at Davenport Central, Ellis transferred to Assumption for his final year and flourished. Despite missing time with injury, he had his fingerprints all over the Knights' success. The athletic guard led coach Matt Fitzpatrick's team in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks per game as Assumption won 19 games and reached the Class 3A state semifinals. Signed to play at Texas and listed as a four-star recruit by Rivals, Ellis poured in a career-high 33 points versus Ballard and was named all-tournament at state.

Illinois player of the year: Brock Harding, so., Moline

The only sophomore selected to the metro's top two teams, Harding steered the Maroons to an 11-3 conference mark and second-place finish. The first team all-Western Big 6 selection led coach Sean Taylor's squad in scoring, assists and steals while hitting almost 50% of his shots. A dynamic point guard with an innate feel for creating passing angles off the dribble, Harding was at the controls of an offense which averaged more than 72 points per game in Big 6 action. His 99 assists were 33 more than any other player in the conference.