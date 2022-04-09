Quad-Cities All-Metro boys basketball team

Iowa player of year: Shawn Gilbert, sr., Central DeWitt

The biggest man in the Mississippi Athletic Conference had the biggest impact on his team. Listed at 6-foot-9 and 295 pounds, Gilbert led Iowa Class 3A in points scored (641) and was second in rebounds (264) as Central DeWitt won 20 games and reached the state championship game for the third time in program history. The MAC player of the year and 3A first team all-stater averaged 25.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in six postseason contests, including a school-record 45 points versus Cedar Rapids Xavier and 32 against Assumption on a bum knee. Gilbert is still undecided on where he'll play basketball next season.

Illinois player of year: Amarion Nimmers, sr., Rock Island

For the second consecutive season, Amarion Nimmers led the Western Big 6 Conference in scoring. The Rock Island guard averaged 23.9 points per game during his senior campaign to lead the Rocks to their first sectional final game since 2013. Nimmers' ability to drive to the bucket earned him first team all-conference and Class 3A second team AP all-state honors. Rock Island's single game scoring record, which was set back in 1981 by Mike Reid, was rewritten when Nimmers dropped 45 against Dubuque Hempstead. Nimmers finished second all-time in points scored in school history. Multiple Division I programs have reached out, but Nimmers is yet to make a decision on where he will play college basketball.

FIRST TEAM

Ryan Dolphin, Pleasant Valley



Height, year: 5-8, senior

Noteworthy: The four-year varsity player spurred the Spartans to an unbeaten regular season and a conference title. He registered a team-high 16.7 points along with 3.1 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game. Dolphin was first team all-MAC, all-substate by the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association and second team all-state in 4A by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. Off to play basketball at Coe College, he shot 44% from 3s and 85% at the foul line.

Shawn Gilbert, Central DeWitt



Height, year: 6-9, senior

Noteworthy: Chosen as the Class 3A player of the year by the IBCA, Gilbert averaged a conference-best 23.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Named captain of all-tournament team for the state runner-up Sabers, Gilbert shot nearly 62% from field, including 43% from beyond the arc. He erupted for a school-record 45 points on 18 of 23 shooting along with 10 rebounds and six assists in the team's 82-75 substate semifinal win over Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Brock Harding, Moline

Height, year: 6-0, junior

Noteworthy: One of the best ball handlers in the area was named to the Class 4A first team IBCA all-state after averaging 19.3 points and 5.6 assists per game. The first team all-WB6 member drained 37 shots from beyond the arc in conference play (second most) and recorded 93 steals. Harding shot 56% from inside the arc and 82% from the line. The guard guided Moline to 17 straight victories and Harding combined for 56 points with back-to-back conference wins over Rock Island and WB6-champ Quincy.

Bristol Lewis, Geneseo

Height, year: 6-3, junior

Noteworthy: Lewis was third in the WB6 in points per game (19.4) and was the only Maple Leaf to average double figures. He also grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game which was fifth most in the league. He drained 34 shots from deep and was named first team all-conference. The Maple Leaf junior guard broke onto the scene in the first game of the season with a 40-point performance against Kewanee. Lewis earned Class 3A third team IBCA all-state honors.

Noah Mack, Assumption

Height, year: 6-0, senior

Noteworthy: Mack set the tone for Assumption starting with eight threes and a 38-point outburst in the season opener against Dubuque Wahlert. He averaged a team-best 16.2 points per game along with 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 steals a game for a squad which reached the 3A state semifinals. Mack was first team all-MAC, all-substate by the IBCA and second team all-state by the IPSWA. A three-year varsity contributor, Mack shot 44% from deep and 80% at the line.

Amarion Nimmers, Rock Island

Height, year: 6-3, senior

Noteworthy: In addition to leading the conference in scoring for the second straight season (23.9 ppg.), Nimmers also swiped 24 steals and averaged six rebounds a game in WB6 play — both top five averages. Nimmers was the dunk contest champion in the Iowa-Illinois Senior All-Star game which was highlighted by a 360 degree between the legs slam. Nimmers crossed the 1,000 career point mark in January with a team-high 24 point outing against Galesburg.

Second team

Name;School;Height;Year;Noteworthy

Marieon Anderson;Rock Island;6-4;Sr.;Second team all-WB6, 12.9 points, league-leading 8.4 rebounds, 3 assists per game, blocked layup attempt in final seconds of sectional semifinal against Peoria Manual

Jermaine Gardner;Davenport West;5-10;Sr.;Second team all-MAC, 4A all-substate by IBCA, team-best 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.8 steals per game

Mike Lowery;Davenport North;6-1;Sr.;First team all-MAC, 4A all-substate by IBCA, 16.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, MAC-best 47% 3s, 75.6% FTs

Gibson McEwen;Central DeWitt;6-1;Sr.;First team all-MAC, 3A all-substate by IBCA, 3A third team all-state by IPSWA, 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 41 made 3s

Kyle Taylor;Moline;6-0;Sr.;Second team all-WB6, 12.6 points, 141 total assists, 118 total rebounds, 27 charges taken, 84% FT shooter, 43% from 3s

Caden Wilkins;Bettendorf;6-6;So.;First team all-MAC, 4A all-substate by IBCA, averaged 16.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game, 46% FGs, 71% FTs

Honorable mention

Alleman: Jackson Praet, sr.

Assumption: Jay Costello, sr.; Luke Klostermann, jr.; Ivan Prug, sr.; JJ Stratman, sr.

Bettendorf: Everett Parker, sr.

Central DeWitt: Matthew Watters, jr.; Ryan Watters, fr.

Clinton: Jai Jensen, sr.; Isiah Struve, sr.; Lucas Weiner, jr.

Davenport Central: Kaden Johnson, sr.; Tracy Hayslett, jr.

Davenport North: Cade Guinn, sr.; KJ Lamonte, so.

Davenport West: NaZion Caruthers, sr.; Jermilyn Gardner, so.

Geneseo: Nathan VanDeWoestyne, sr.

Moline: Rob Pulliam, sr.; Trey Taylor, fr.; Grant Welch, jr

Muscatine: Braden Hufford, sr.; Dante Lee, sr.; Luke Wieskamp, fr.

North Scott: Kyler Gerardy, so.; Oliver Hughes, sr.; Drew Kilburg, jr.; Kavon Phillips, so.

Pleasant Valley: Connor Borbeck, jr.; David Gorsline, so.; Joel Lawlor, sr.; J.T. Muszalski, sr.

Rock Island: Cameron Atkinson, jr.; Baker Beal, sr.; Jaylin Randle, sr.

United Township: Omarion Roberts, jr.; De'Vontay Wright, jr.; Darius Rogers, sr.; Mahki Johnson, sr.

