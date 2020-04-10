Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois boys basketball team

Player of the year: Coltin Quagliano, Wethersfield, jr.
The three-year varsity standout was named first team Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State for Class 1A for the second straight year, and also earned first team All-Lincoln Trail Conference honors after averaging 22.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. He became the Flying Geese's second-leading career scorer this season and currently sits at 1,894 points.
First team
Ganon Greenman, Ridgewood
G/Jr.
Honorable mention AP all-state and special mention IBCA all-state for 1A, first team all-Lincoln Trail; averaged 22.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2 steals per game
Nate Henry, Rockridge
G/F, So.
Third team IBCA all-state and honorable mention AP all-state for 2A, unanimous all-Three Rivers West; averaged 23 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals per game
Josh Johnson, Orion
G, Sr.
Honorable mention AP all-state for 2A, unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division; averaged 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.5 steals per game
Coltin Quagliano, Wethersfield
G, Jr.
First team AP and IBCA Class 1A all-state, first team all-Lincoln Trail; averaged 22.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals per game
Kavon Russell, Kewanee
G, Sr.
Second team AP all-state, third team IBCA all-state for 2A; unanimous all-Three Rivers East Division; averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2.5 steals per game
Julian Samuels, Annawan
G, Sr.
Third team IBCA all-state and honorable mention AP all-state for 1A, first team all-Lincoln Trail; averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists per game
Second team
Connor Barnett, Fulton
G, Jr.
Unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division; averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists per game for 1A regional champs
Declan Flynn, United
G/F, Jr.
First team all-Lincoln Trail; averaged 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals per game
Brady Hartman, Sherrard
G, Jr.
First team all-Three Rivers West Division; averaged 15 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2 steals per game
Rashaun King, Monmouth-Roseville
G, Sr.
Unanimous first team all-West Central North Division; averaged 16 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds per game
Cole Rusk, Rockridge
C, Jr.
First team all-Three Rivers West Division; averaged 11 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 blocked shots, 3 steals per game
Jenson Whiteman, Rockridge
G, Jr.
First team all-Three Rivers West Division; averaged 13 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals per contest
Honorable mention
Annawan — Ryan Goodman, sr.; Reece Grip, jr.; Isaac Shaw, sr.
Erie-Prophetstown — Dawson Haggard, jr.; Clayton Johnson, sr.; Eric Robinson, sr.; Bryce Rosenow, jr.
Fulton — Bradlee Damhoff, sr.; Kyler Pessman, jr.
Galva — Brayden Collins, sr.; Tristan Rogers, sr.
Kewanee — Niko Powe, so.; Carson Sauer, sr.
Mercer County — Seth Crawley, sr.; Trey Essig, sr.; Cade Sharp, sr.
Monmouth-Roseville — Ben Anderson, so.; Conner Olson, sr; Quincy Talivaa, jr.
Morrison — Nathan Mickley, sr.; T.C. Ottens, jr.
Orion — Will Dunlap, jr.; Caleb Spranger, sr.; Cade Weiss, jr.
Ridgewood — Mitchell Brooks, jr.; Lucas Kessinger, so.
Riverdale — Ryan Bussert, sr.; Andrew Meloan, so.; Gabe Willems, sr.
Rockridge — Maverick Chisholm, jr.
Sherrard — Eli Hofmann, so.; Logan Slattery, sr.; Kyle Yeater, sr.
United — Cormaic Flynn, so.; Evan Wynne, sr.
West Carroll — Michael Popkin, sr.; Derek Tracy, sr.
Wethersfield — Tevin Baker, sr.; Brady Kelley, jr.; Kale Nelson, jr.
